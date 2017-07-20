sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017

20.07.2017 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results on July 28, 2017

Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results on July 28, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jul 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-A))(TSX: BBD.B (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=TSX:BBD-B))(OTCQX: BDRBF (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=BDRBF)) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2017 on Friday, July 28, 2017, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE:   Friday, July 28, 2017                                       

TIME:   8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)                                

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:
www.bombardier.com (http://www.bombardier.com)

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:        514 394 9320 or                                      
                   1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)          
                   +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)                      

In French:         514 394 9316 or                                      
(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)          
                   +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481

Jennifer McCaughey
Director, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481



Bombardier Inc.
800 Rene-Levesque Blvd. West Montreal, QC Canada


