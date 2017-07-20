Global Educational Toys Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Mattel, Toys "R" Us, Engino, Learning Resources & LEGO

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Educational Toys Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global educational toys market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Educational Toys Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Online channel of sales. A large number of existing leading market players have ventured into the online space introducing their products for buyers to make effective purchase decisions via both online and conventional retails stores. The steady growth of online platforms is breathing new life into the conventional toy stores. Parents are using the online platforms to compare specifications, prices, and other features, thereby impacting their buying decisions in the conventional stores.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Innovative STEM learning in K-12 schools. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning has been one of the key determinants of the success of schools across the world. STEM learning now collaborates with experimental learning. Experimental learning in the STEM education is carried out with the help of educational toys and dummies, to provide a hands-on learning experience to students in K-12 schools. Children are introduced to simulation-based games or toys, such as puzzles, mind teasers, science kits, and construction kits, to enhance problem-solving skills for projects based on mathematics or science. STEM toys promote logic, collaboration, problem-solving, creativity, experimentation, and other learning aptitudes.
Key vendors
- Mattel
- Toys "R" Us
- Engino
- Learning Resources
- LEGO
Other prominent vendors
- BanBao
- BANDAI NAMCO
- GigoToys
- Goldlok Toys
- Hasbro
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
- Melissa & Doug
- MindWare
- Ravensburger
- Safari Ltd
- SIMBA DICKIE GROUP
- VTech
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market Overview
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Market segmentation by age group
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8gxr4l/global
