Global Carbon Fibers Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - Intense Competition Characterizes Carbon Fibers Market

The "Carbon Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Fibers in Metric Tons.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Application Segments:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Sports Goods
- Industrial Applications
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Others
The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
- DowAksa (Turkey)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Hexcel Corporation (USA)
- Hyosung Corporation (Korea)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (USA)
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan)
- SGL Group
- The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (USA)
- ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carbon Fiber
An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material for Commercial & Industrial Applications
Current and Future Analysis
Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage
Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario
PAN-based Carbon Fibers
A Major Share of the Market
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market
Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand
Cost of Carbon Fiber
A Major Limiting Factor
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes Carbon Fibers Market
Proprietary Nature of Precursor in CF Manufacturing
Acrylonitrile
The Major Raw Material for PAN Carbon Fiber Precursor
Carbon Fiber Majors Focus on Capacity Expansions Initiatives
Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production
Leading Producers Invest in Capacity Expansions to Meet the Needs of Auto Industry
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber as Manufacturing Material
Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market
Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft
Percentage Mix of Composites Compared to Other Materials (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors
Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
Percentage Breakdown of Material Use by Weight for Aluminum, Iron, Plastic/Composites, Rubber, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020
Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames
Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight Vehicles
Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand
US Fuel Economy Standards 2016 & 2025
Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites
Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production
Hybrid Reinforced Composites
Potential Application in Automotive Industry
Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry
Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs
Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Automakers
Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber
Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for Carbon Fiber
Ranked by Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market
Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine
Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry
Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage
Golf Clubs
A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer
Racquets
Sustained Increase in Use of Composites
Snowboards and Skis
A Small Yet Promising Segment
Fishing Rods
Maximum User of Fiber Properties
Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities
Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon Fiber
Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building & Construction Industry
Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing
A Small Yet Growing Market
Types of Pressure Vessels
Production Volume in Units by Segment for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
MEMS Applications
The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber
Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry
Carbon Fiber Resin
Rising Demand for Lightweight Products Fosters Market Growth
Carbon Fiber Recycling
Rising Expectations
Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites
The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional Materials
Graphene Fiber
The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers
Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with Carbon Fiber Use
Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance
4. A REVIEW OF TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS & RESEARCH INITIATIVES
Novel Processing Technique Enhances Strength and Modulus of Carbon Fibers
Advancing Carbon Fiber Continues to Make Waves in the Swimming World
Efforts Underway at The Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Increase Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Automobiles
Ford Showcases Carbon Fiber Bonnet Prototype for Futuristic Cars
Carbon Fiber Technology Complements E-Mobility
Carbon Fibers Facilitate Design and Technological Advancements in the Premium Helmet Market
Carbon Fiber Phone Skins
The Latest Innovation
Innovative Production Processes to Reduce Environmental Impacts of Carbon Fiber Production
Development of Tooling Frames from Carbon Fiber
Innovation in Recycling Carbon Fibers
Carbon Fiber Wheels
For Niche Segment
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Definition
Characteristics
Handling Measures and Safety Precautions
Emergency Care-Taking Measures
Storing Carbon Fibers
Shipping Carbon Fibers
Disposal of Carbon Fibers
History of Carbon Fibers
Classification of Carbon Fibers
Based on Precursor Material
PAN-Based Carbon Fiber
Production Process
Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber
Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber
Based on Form
A Brief Description of Attributes and Applications of Carbon Fiber
End-Use Applications
Aerospace and Defense
Select Applications of Carbon Fiber Composites in Aircraft
Sports Goods
Use of Carbon Fiber in Sports Goods
Industrial Applications
Wind Energy
Automotive
Other End-Use Applications
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Hexcel Reinforcements Unveils Carbon Fibre Composite Structure for Auto OEM
Toho Tenax Develops Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg
EU Consortium to Develop Lightweight CRRP Wheel
Dow Automotive Systems to Launch New Carbon Fiber Bonding Technique
Hyosung to Manufacture Products Using Carbon Fiber
Dell to Use Recycled Carbon Fiber in Latitude and Alienware Products
SGL to Unveil Novel Carbon Fiber-based Materials
Toho Tenax Develops TENAX XMS32 Carbon Fiber for Automotive & Aerospace Sectors
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Toray Industries Consolidates Composite Materials Business in North America
Safran and Toray Ink Master Agreement for High-Performance Composite Materials
Zoltek to Expand Capacity of Carbon Fiber Production in Mexico
Mitsubishi Rayon Acquires US Carbon Fiber Facility of SGL Carbon
Hexcel Makes Strategic Investment in Carbon Conversions Incorporated
Bright Lite Structures Chooses HiMax Carbon Fiber Reinforcement
Lamborghini Collaborates with Mitsubishi Rayon
Solvay Establishes New Carbon Fiber Production Line in the US
Hexcel Announces Strategic Investment into Oxford Performance Materials
Teijin to Construct New Carbon Fiber Plant in South Carolina
Hexcel Takes Over Complete Ownership of Formax JV
DowAksa and Turkish Aerospace Industries Establish High Technology Facility
Mitsubishi to Form JV with CSP for Automotive Carbon Fiber Components
Mitsui to Acquire Stake in Hexagon Composites
SGL Combines Composites & SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers to Form Single Business Unit, Composites
Fibers and Materials
Toho Tenax Renews Contract with UTAS for Pyromex Supply
Toho Tenax Europe Develops Integrated Production System for Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic
Toray to Invest in Expanding Carbon Fiber Processing Capacity in Europe
Toho Tenax Inks Agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Solvay Acquires Cytec
Toray and Boeing Ink Long-term Agreement for Carbon Fiber Supply
Mitsubishi Rayon to Build New Carbon Fiber Intermediate Materials Plant
Toray to Acquire Outstanding Interest in Delta Tech
SGL Receives BMBF Funding to Develop Carbon Fiber for Thermoplastic Applications
Toray to Expand Production Capacity at Zoltek's Mexican Plant
Ford and DowAksa Ink Joint Development Agreement for Automotive-Grade Carbon Fiber
Lenzing Group Divests Dolan and European Carbon Fiber
SGL and BASF Conclude Joint Research of New Thermoplastic Carbon-Fiber Composites
Airbus to Use Mitsubishi's Carbon Fiber in Engine Components
Mitsubishi Integrates Carbon Fiber Businesses of Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics
Toho Tenax Enters into Agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3slkn/carbon_fibers
