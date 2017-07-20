Global Carbon Fibers Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - Intense Competition Characterizes Carbon Fibers Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Carbon Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Fibers in Metric Tons.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Application Segments:

Aerospace and Defense

Sports Goods

Industrial Applications

Wind Energy

Automotive

Others

The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Cytec Solvay Group ( USA )

) DowAksa ( Turkey )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hexcel Corporation ( USA )

) Hyosung Corporation (Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. ( USA )

) Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation ( Japan )

) SGL Group

The Carbon Company ( Germany )

) Teijin Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. ( USA )

) ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carbon Fiber

An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material for Commercial & Industrial Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage

Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario

PAN-based Carbon Fibers

A Major Share of the Market

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market

Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand

Cost of Carbon Fiber

A Major Limiting Factor

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Intense Competition Characterizes Carbon Fibers Market

Proprietary Nature of Precursor in CF Manufacturing

Acrylonitrile

The Major Raw Material for PAN Carbon Fiber Precursor

Carbon Fiber Majors Focus on Capacity Expansions Initiatives

Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production

Leading Producers Invest in Capacity Expansions to Meet the Needs of Auto Industry



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber as Manufacturing Material

Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft

Percentage Mix of Composites Compared to Other Materials (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Percentage Breakdown of Material Use by Weight for Aluminum, Iron, Plastic/Composites, Rubber, Steel and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020

Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames

Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight Vehicles

Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand

US Fuel Economy Standards 2016 & 2025

Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Hybrid Reinforced Composites

Potential Application in Automotive Industry

Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry

Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs

Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Automakers

Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber

Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for Carbon Fiber

Ranked by Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market

Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine

Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry

Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage

Golf Clubs

A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer

Racquets

Sustained Increase in Use of Composites

Snowboards and Skis

A Small Yet Promising Segment

Fishing Rods

Maximum User of Fiber Properties

Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities

Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon Fiber

Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building & Construction Industry

Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing

A Small Yet Growing Market

Types of Pressure Vessels

Production Volume in Units by Segment for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

MEMS Applications

The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber

Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry

Carbon Fiber Resin

Rising Demand for Lightweight Products Fosters Market Growth

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Rising Expectations

Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites

The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional Materials

Graphene Fiber

The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers

Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with Carbon Fiber Use

Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance



4. A REVIEW OF TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS & RESEARCH INITIATIVES

Novel Processing Technique Enhances Strength and Modulus of Carbon Fibers

Advancing Carbon Fiber Continues to Make Waves in the Swimming World

Efforts Underway at The Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Increase Adoption of Carbon Fibers in Automobiles

Ford Showcases Carbon Fiber Bonnet Prototype for Futuristic Cars

Carbon Fiber Technology Complements E-Mobility

Carbon Fibers Facilitate Design and Technological Advancements in the Premium Helmet Market

Carbon Fiber Phone Skins

The Latest Innovation

Innovative Production Processes to Reduce Environmental Impacts of Carbon Fiber Production

Development of Tooling Frames from Carbon Fiber

Innovation in Recycling Carbon Fibers

Carbon Fiber Wheels

For Niche Segment



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Definition

Characteristics

Handling Measures and Safety Precautions

Emergency Care-Taking Measures

Storing Carbon Fibers

Shipping Carbon Fibers

Disposal of Carbon Fibers

History of Carbon Fibers

Classification of Carbon Fibers

Based on Precursor Material

PAN-Based Carbon Fiber

Production Process

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Based on Form

A Brief Description of Attributes and Applications of Carbon Fiber

End-Use Applications

Aerospace and Defense

Select Applications of Carbon Fiber Composites in Aircraft

Sports Goods

Use of Carbon Fiber in Sports Goods

Industrial Applications

Wind Energy

Automotive

Other End-Use Applications



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Hexcel Reinforcements Unveils Carbon Fibre Composite Structure for Auto OEM

Toho Tenax Develops Thermoplastic Textile Prepreg

EU Consortium to Develop Lightweight CRRP Wheel

Dow Automotive Systems to Launch New Carbon Fiber Bonding Technique

Hyosung to Manufacture Products Using Carbon Fiber

Dell to Use Recycled Carbon Fiber in Latitude and Alienware Products

SGL to Unveil Novel Carbon Fiber-based Materials

Toho Tenax Develops TENAX XMS32 Carbon Fiber for Automotive & Aerospace Sectors



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Toray Industries Consolidates Composite Materials Business in North America

Safran and Toray Ink Master Agreement for High-Performance Composite Materials

Zoltek to Expand Capacity of Carbon Fiber Production in Mexico

Mitsubishi Rayon Acquires US Carbon Fiber Facility of SGL Carbon

Hexcel Makes Strategic Investment in Carbon Conversions Incorporated

Bright Lite Structures Chooses HiMax Carbon Fiber Reinforcement

Lamborghini Collaborates with Mitsubishi Rayon

Solvay Establishes New Carbon Fiber Production Line in the US

Hexcel Announces Strategic Investment into Oxford Performance Materials

Teijin to Construct New Carbon Fiber Plant in South Carolina

Hexcel Takes Over Complete Ownership of Formax JV

DowAksa and Turkish Aerospace Industries Establish High Technology Facility

Mitsubishi to Form JV with CSP for Automotive Carbon Fiber Components

Mitsui to Acquire Stake in Hexagon Composites

SGL Combines Composites & SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers to Form Single Business Unit, Composites

Fibers and Materials

Toho Tenax Renews Contract with UTAS for Pyromex Supply

Toho Tenax Europe Develops Integrated Production System for Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic

Toray to Invest in Expanding Carbon Fiber Processing Capacity in Europe

Toho Tenax Inks Agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solvay Acquires Cytec

Toray and Boeing Ink Long-term Agreement for Carbon Fiber Supply

Mitsubishi Rayon to Build New Carbon Fiber Intermediate Materials Plant

Toray to Acquire Outstanding Interest in Delta Tech

SGL Receives BMBF Funding to Develop Carbon Fiber for Thermoplastic Applications

Toray to Expand Production Capacity at Zoltek's Mexican Plant

Ford and DowAksa Ink Joint Development Agreement for Automotive-Grade Carbon Fiber

Lenzing Group Divests Dolan and European Carbon Fiber

SGL and BASF Conclude Joint Research of New Thermoplastic Carbon-Fiber Composites

Airbus to Use Mitsubishi's Carbon Fiber in Engine Components

Mitsubishi Integrates Carbon Fiber Businesses of Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics

Toho Tenax Enters into Agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



