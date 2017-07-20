Global IT-as-a-Service Market - Analysis,Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Players are BMC Software, HPE, IBM, Red Hat & VMware

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global IT-as-a-service 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global IT as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global IT As A Service Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of cloud brokerage services. Cloud computing and cloud-based services are quickly gaining popularity among end-users. The greater flexibility of application and service customization is attracting more customers to adopt services on a larger scale. Cloud computing also allows the easy scaling of applications and services as and when required based on the changing business needs. Enterprises use the open-source OpenStack technology to achieve better flexibility and control.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem. The increasingly virtualized environments in the industrial IT infrastructure require top-quality IT services. The ITaaS framework lets organizations gain economic benefits by reducing the CAPEX and OPEX. Organizations need to mold their IT service management (ITSM) strategies to implement virtualized IT environments to reap business benefits. Organizations are adopting several IT trends to accelerate the value creation.



Most of the organizations are shifting toward a virtualized infrastructure, accepting service-based management methodologies and cloud computing in the interests of better IT functioning. Virtualization is used to apply IT resources to address the various enterprise-grade computing requirements. Cloud computing, together with virtualization systems, balances the internal and external demand for IT resources through private or public networks, which employees use, based on automation and self-service capabilities. Virtualization, cloud computing, and ITSM are a few options that can create a competitive edge over other organizations.

Key vendors



BMC Software

HPE

IBM

Red Hat

VMware



Other prominent vendors



Accenture

Adaptive Computing

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

CloudBolt Software

Convirture

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r75qnv/global

