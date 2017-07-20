Vauxhall Motors Appoints McCann Velocity

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Vauxhall Motors consolidated its marketing services account appointing McCann Velocity to oversee CRM, point of sale, print, aftersales and retail marketing.

The appointment will see McCann Velocity take on the fleet business currently held by incumbent agency Graymatter. The new multi-disciplinary agency, McCann Velocity, has been created specifically to offer Vauxhall Motors a dedicated agency team and will offer a truly channel neutral approach.

Simon Oldfield, Marketing Director, Vauxhall Motors, said, "As Vauxhall Motors and the car industry moves forward at a rapid pace, we need an agency partner beside us that will deliver campaign work from conception through to our retail network. McCann Velocity is a vibrant agency and will bolster our presence in the market.

"Vauxhall Motors has a long standing relationship with the McCann network, they successfully defended the account adding our fleet business to their remit. They achieved this by understanding and recognising our need for a truly integrated approach and the requirement of a one stop shop solution. We look forward to getting underway."

Paul Dean, Managing Director, McCann Velocity, said, "We are thrilled that the McCann network will continue its long-standing partnership with Vauxhall Motors. McCann Central has delivered outstanding work for the brand over the previous eight years and with this comes enormous level of insight and trust.

"McCann Velocity has been created to deliver the truly transformative change that Vauxhall Motors is looking for, ensuring that strategically and creatively all brand and tactical activity is delivered in an engaged and seamless way for Vauxhall customers."

Geometry Global, Lida, Psona and Oliver also pitched for the business.

VAUXHALL MOTORS

Vauxhall Motors has been manufacturing motor vehicles in the UK continuously since 1903. Vauxhall's range spans all mainstream sectors of the vehicle market with best-selling model names such as ADAM, Corsa, Astra, Mokka and Insignia Grand Sport regularly topping the sales charts. Vauxhall is also the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the UK. The company employs c.5000 people in the UK and exports three quarters of its production. It is headquartered in Luton, Bedfordshire where it also manufactures the Vivaro light commercial vehicle. A second plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire produces the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer.

MCCANN VELOCITY

McCann Velocity is part of McCann Worldgroup. McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), ChaseDesign (shopper marketing) and PMK-BNC."