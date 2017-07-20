Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017.

Highlights for the quarter

Record revenues of $12.1 million, up 12.9% from prior year

Earnings of $6.8 million, up 5.7% from prior year

$0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Portfolio of $573 million, up 7.1% from December 31, 2016

High quality mortgage portfolio 81.2% of portfolio in first mortgages 89.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 60.3%



"Our second quarter had strong loan originations, but we also experienced a high level of repayments. The high level of repayments is a reflection of the quality of the mortgage portfolio. We continue to lend cautiously, with an overall loan-to-value ratio at its lowest level in many years," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

Atrium achieved solid results in the quarter, as its assets grew to $568.7 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, mortgage interest and fee revenue aggregated $12.1 million, an increase of 12.9% from the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, mortgage interest and fees revenue aggregated $24.0 million, an increase of 15.5% from the prior year.

Net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $6.8 million, an increase of 5.7% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.23, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared with $0.24 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the prior year. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $14.0 million, an increase of 11.2% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.47 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared with $0.47 basic and $0.46 diluted earnings per common share for the comparable period in the previous year.

The company had $568 million of mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2017, an increase of 1.0% from the prior quarter and 7.0% from the prior year end. During the quarter, $94.1 million of mortgages were advanced, and $89.5 million of mortgages were repaid. Repayments in the quarter represented the second-highest level in Atrium's 15-year history.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio decreased slightly to 8.42% at June 30, 2017, compared with 8.50% at December 31, 2016 and 8.60% at June 30, 2016.

Atrium declared a regular dividend of $0.0733 per share every month during 2017, a total of $0.44 for the year to date compared to $0.43 for the comparative period. Since listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2012, Atrium has increased its regular and bonus dividends every year:

Year Regular

dividend Bonus

dividend Total

dividends

paid Earnings

per share

(basic) 2013 $0.80 $0.05 $0.85 $0.85 2014 $0.82 $0.07 $0.89 $0.91 2015 $0.84 $0.09 $0.93 $0.94 2016 $0.86 $0.10 $0.96 $0.97 2017 $0.88 to be determined

Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 12,069 $ 10,691 $ 24,035 $ 20,807 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,292 ) (1,112 ) (2,584 ) (2,178 ) Other expenses (303 ) (286 ) (588 ) (557 ) Provision for mortgage losses (745 ) (319 ) (1,048 ) (619 ) Income before financing costs 9,729 8,974 19,815 17,453 Financing costs (2,927 ) (2,541 ) (5,855 ) (4,898 ) Earnings and total comprehensive income $ 6,802 $ 6,433 $ 13,960 $ 12,555 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 Dividends declared $ 6,635 $ 5,794 $ 13,039 $ 11,575 Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.215 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 567,895 $ 500,974 $ 567,895 $ 500,974 Total assets, end of period $ 568,663 $ 501,045 $ 568,663 $ 501,045 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 314,683 $ 277,685 $ 314,683 $ 277,685





Analysis of mortgage portfolio

June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Mortgage category Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s) Low-rise residential 30 $ 155,864 27.2% 30 $ 135,701 25.4% House and apartment 95 104,672 18.3% 102 99,456 18.6% High-rise residential 7 49,036 8.6% 7 53,182 9.9% Construction 6 48,319 8.4% 8 49,345 9.2% Mid-rise residential 5 26,405 4.6% 5 28,787 5.4% Condominium corporation 15 3,059 0.5% 16 3,548 0.7% Residential portfolio 158 387,355 67.6% 168 370,019 69.2% Commercial/mixed use 30 185,711 32.4% 29 165,231 30.8% Mortgage portfolio 188 573,066 100.0% 197 535,250 100.0%

June 30, 2017 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 132 $ 355,323 62.0% 60.0% 8.46% Non-GTA Ontario 33 23,649 4.2% 65.0% 8.52% Saskatchewan 2 13,880 2.4% 100.0% 8.50% Alberta 7 25,947 4.5% 60.0% 9.52% British Columbia 14 154,267 26.9% 56.8% 8.11% 188 $ 573,066 100.0% 60.3% 8.42% December 31, 2016 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 148 $ 350,026 65.4% 63.9% 8.47% Non-GTA Ontario 24 16,009 3.0% 65.4% 8.91% Saskatchewan 2 12,375 2.3% 97.1% 8.50% Alberta 11 37,032 6.9% 62.0% 9.24% British Columbia 12 119,808 22.4% 55.6% 8.27% 197 $ 535,250 100.0% 62.7% 8.50%

For further information on the financial results, and analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio in addition to that set out above, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until August 3, 2017) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 19846572.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

