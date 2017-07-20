Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Airport stands equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $16.56 billion by 2025

The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategie for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for Brownfield airport projects and growing various number of energy-efficient projects.

Based on type the market is categorized into stand entry guidance system, air bridges, electrical ground power system, preconditioned air units and passenger boarding .

Aero Specialties, Inc.

Tug Technologies Corporation

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Cavotec SA

Thyssenkrupp Airport Systems Inc.

Omega Aviation Services, Inc.

Shinmaywa Industries Ltd.

Safegate Group

Mallaghan

AEROTECH

DENGE Airport Equipment

AMSS

Sinepower

Trepel

