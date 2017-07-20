Two Day Change Control Best Practices Course: Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes (Irvine, CA, United States - August 3-4, 2017)

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Change Control Best Practices - Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

With FDA citing inadequate change control constantly in its 483s and Warning Letters, the prerequisite to ensure that changes are accurately described, justified, assessed for risk, implemented, and documented has come to the fore. Changes must also be prospectively reviewed by appropriate subject matter experts. Furthermore, certain major changes (e.g. manufacturing, specifications) may require regulatory filings and/or prior regulatory approval.



This seminar will guide all personnel involved in proposing, assessing, and implementing changes to understand and successfully apply the fundamental change control steps and best practices.



The key focus will remain on:



- Change proposals

- Justification / risk assessment

- Change execution / implementation



The seminar will focus on changes to equipment, facilities, materials/components, test methods, suppliers, specifications, etc. Document change control will be discussed as a supporting element.



Additionally, this practical, how-to course will illustrate and impart:



- The importance of subject matter expertise, proper planning, critical thinking skills, and co-ordination of all change activities.

- Skills needed for applying change controls within an organization.

- Group exercises to allow participants to practice skill sets with feedback from the instructor.

- Practical training by having participant teams complete a full write-up for a mock change control.



Learning Objectives:



- Understand regulatory requirements and FDA expectations for change control

- Understand the purpose of change control

- Identify what types of changes are /are not subject to change control

- Properly describe a change

- Properly justify a change

- Develop a comprehensive change execution plan

- Conduct a proper change risk assessment

- Accurately execute a change

- Accurately implement a change

- Develop a full change control package

- Utilize critical thinking skills throughout the change control process

- Avoid pitfalls during the change control process



