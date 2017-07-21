Gemalto: Gemalto's remote subscription management solution helps Lenovo customers be always connected

Amsterdam, 21 July, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security is delivering flexible connectivity for Lenovo smart devices across 160 countries. Lenovo has selected Gemalto as its preferred remote SIM provisioning (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) provider for their Lenovo Connect service. With the On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) and embedded SIM (eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) ) solution, there is no need to buy a separate SIM card or visit a store to activate the subscription.

"Lenovo Connect's eSIM provides users with seamless smart connectivity experience across regions, devices, accounts, networks and borders." said Dr. Wang Shuai, Vice President of Lenovo Group, General Manager of Lenovo Connect. We trust that Gemalto's worldwide expertise of On-Demand connectivity will help us deliver enhanced customer experience when it comes to staying secure, connected and mobile internationally."

"Lenovo Connect brings a new approach to connectivity when users can even share the same plan across devices", said David Buhan, Senior Vice President Mobile and IoT Services at Gemalto. "Compatible with eSIM technology, Gemalto's On-Demand connectivity solution ensures a seamless experience for connected consumers, which has become a basic need in our hyper connected world."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts:

Philippe Benitez

Americas

+1 512 257 3869

philippe.benitez@gemalto.com (mailto:philippe.benitez@gemalto.com) Kristel Teyras

Europe Middle East & Africa

+33 1 55 01 57 89

kristel.teyras@gemalto.com (mailto:kristel.teyras@gemalto.com) Shintaro Suzuki

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 8266

shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com (mailto:shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com)

Picture (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2121949/808776.jpg)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2121949/808775.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

