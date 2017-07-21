sprite-preloader
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

21 July 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holdings in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it was informed yesterday that Andrea Gonella is now interested in 665,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 6.04 per cent. of Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Beaufort Securities (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Jon Belliss/ Elliot Hance
IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


© 2017 PR Newswire