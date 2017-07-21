Regulatory News:

The Investor Relations news on the first half 2017 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (BOURSE: DIM) is now available at

http://www.sartorius-france.fr/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa/

It contains the following information:

Business development for the period of January to June 2017 as well as the 2017 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2017

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,052 million euros.

