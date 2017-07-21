Global BCD Power IC Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.99%, 2017-2021 with Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics & TSMC Leading the Market

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global BCD Power IC market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Miniaturization. One of the major trends witnessed in the global consumer electronics market is the emergence of miniaturized semiconductors. Vendors, such as Apple and Samsung, are focusing on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronics that consume less power and deliver efficient performance. Technological advances have led to the miniaturization of electronic devices, leading to the development of flexible and compact electronic devices. In such a scenario, BCD power ICs play a crucial role. Hence, the market for BCD power ICs is estimated to flourish during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in smart home and smart grid technology. With improvements in technology, electronic systems are being upgraded. Home appliances and other essential electronic systems, especially in-house security infrastructure, such as automated door locks, are designed to communicate and interact with consumers via the Internet. Almost all essential electronic systems require power to support operations. The smart grid is essentially a framework, wherein, a class of technology uses automation to integrate user's actions and deliver secure and sustainable electricity to the user in the most efficient way by connecting to the power infrastructure of the user and reduce wastage.

Key vendors



Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated,

STMicroelectronics,

TSMC



Other prominent vendors



Allegro MicroSystems

Diodes Incorporated

GlobalFoundries

MagnaChip

Tower Semiconductor

United Microelectronics



