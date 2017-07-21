sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,391 Euro		-0,302
-1,81 %
WKN: A1C10P ISIN: US48248M1027 Ticker-Symbol: KR5 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,436
16,834
10:31
16,455
16,852
10:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO LP
KKR & CO LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO LP16,391-1,81 %