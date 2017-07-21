sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,84  Euro		+0,105
+2,81 %
WKN: A0XFSF ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 Ticker-Symbol: DMRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,788
3,799
11:04
3,788
3,799
11:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG3,84+2,81 %