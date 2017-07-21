sprite-preloader
Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market to Grow at a CAGR of 54.2% by 2021 - Key Players are AMD, Google, Intel & NVIDIA

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global artificial intelligence chips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is quantum computing. Currently available computers are slowly moving toward the zenith of their computational abilities. As the amount of data keeps growing, having more efficient systems to solve computational and mathematical problems becomes critical to different industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing implementation of AI in robotics. Robotics is all about creating efficient and intelligent robots. These robots are also called artificial agents. Robotics is a field of AI. It takes into account computer-controlled mechanical devices to perform specific tasks that are hazardous or tedious for humans. Traditional robots use AI techniques that help to program the robot's behavior. There is another approach called autonomous robotics, which deals with robots that can control and develop themselves autonomously.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled workforce for development of AI algorithms. The AI chips are experiencing evolution due to the changing technology. Most of the daily jobs like bug fixing, testing, digital, and cloud implementation are being taken over by the AI chips. However, the delivery of such jobs lacks the essential skills set because AI chips perform only according to the algorithms set for them. As a result, the productivity of the job gets affected as it does not meet the requirements.

Key vendors

  • AMD
  • Google
  • Intel
  • NVIDIA

Other prominent vendors

  • Baidu
  • Graphcore
  • Qualcomm

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76736g/global_artificial

