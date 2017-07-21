Honeywell International Inc. - Half-year Report

Honeywell Delivers $1.80 Earnings Per Share; Sales of $10.1 Billion Exceeds Guidance

- Reported Sales Up 1%, Organic Sales Up Over 3% Driven By Performance In Aerospace Aftermarket, Advanced Materials, And Home And Building Products

- Invested More Than $115 Million In Restructuring Projects To Drive Growth And Productivity

- Year-To-Date Operating Cash Flow Up 25% And Free Cash Flow Up 39%

- Raising Full-Year Sales Guidance; Raising Low-End Of 2017 EPS Guidance By 10 Cents To $7.00 - $7.10

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 21, 2017-- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and updated its full-year 2017 sales and earnings guidance.

"Honeywell's strong performance continued through the second quarter, with over 3% organic sales growth that exceeded the high end of our guidance range, and 50 basis points of segment margin expansion, resulting in second-quarter earnings per share of $1.80," said Darius Adamczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell. "Earnings came in at the high end of our guidance range, up 10%?year-over-year. We continued our investments to enhance future profitable growth through new product introductions, additions to the sales organization, and more than $115 million of restructuring funding in the quarter, made possible by a lower-than-planned tax rate. Quarterly free cash flow of $1.2 billion was impacted by the timing of cash tax payments, and our first-half performance remained strong with nearly 40% growth in free cash flow year-over-year."

"Previous investments in production capacity are driving top-line growth. For example, our newly completed facilities within Performance Materials and Technologies are contributing to double-digit growth for our Solstice® line of low-global-warming products and strong orders, sales, and backlog growth in UOP," continued Adamczyk. "We are also pleased with the continued strength in Aerospace Commercial Aftermarket and in Safety and Productivity Solutions, where we continue to see strong demand for safety products and voice-enabled workflow solutions."

"We expect continued momentum in organic sales growth throughout 2017, supported by strong order rates and a growing backlog across many of our businesses," said Adamczyk. "Our focus on delivering organic growth while maintaining productivity rigor and aggressively deploying capital, combined with our efforts to evolve as a world-class software-industrial company, is delivering results for our shareowners."

"We are increasing our full-year reported and organic sales guidance and raising the low end of our full-year earnings guidance by 10 cents. We now anticipate 2017 earnings per share to be between $7.00 and $7.10, up 8%-10%, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges. We also now expect full-year sales to be between $39.3 billion and $40.0 billion, up 2%-4% organic," Adamczyk concluded.

Honeywell will discuss the results during its investor conference call today starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Second Quarter Performance

Honeywell sales for the second quarter were up over 3% on an organic basis and up 1% on a reported basis. The difference between reported and organic sales is the impact of foreign currency translation, the 2016 spin-off of the former Resins and Chemicals business in Performance Materials and Technologies, and the 2016 divestiture of the Aerospace government services business, partially offset by the Intelligrated acquisition in Safety and Productivity Solutions. The second-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and updated full-year guidance can be found in Table 3, below.

Aerospace sales for the second quarter were up 2% on an organic basis driven by strength in Commercial Aftermarket, growth in U.S. defense, and a continuing recovery in commercial vehicles in Transportation Systems. Segment margin expanded 140 bps to 22.3%, primarily driven by higher volumes, productivity net of inflation, and the favorable impact of the 2016 divestiture of the government services business.

Home and Building Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 4% on an organic basis driven by Smart Energy program roll-outs, air and water product sales in China, and continued growth in the Distribution business. Segment margin was unchanged at 15.4%, driven by restructuring benefits and productivity net of inflation, offset by the unfavorable impact of higher sales from lower margin products and investments for growth.

Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 6% on an organic basis driven by continued strength in Solstice® sales in Advanced Materials and double-digit growth in modular gas processing in UOP. Segment margin expanded 200 bps to 23.4%, primarily driven by productivity net of inflation, the favorable impact from the spin-off of the former Resins and Chemicals business, and commercial excellence.

Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the second quarter were up 1% on an organic basis as a result of higher volumes in industrial safety products, sensing controls, and voice-enabled workflow solutions. Segment margin contracted 70 bps to 15.0%, primarily driven by acquisition amortization and integration costs, and investments for growth. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, segment margin expanded 90 bps driven primarily by restructuring benefits and productivity net of inflation.

TABLE 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS - TOTAL HONEYWELL

2Q 2016 2Q 2017 Change Sales 9,991 10,078 1% Organic 3% Segment Margin 18.5% 19.0% 50 bps Operating Income Margin 18.4% 18.3% (10) bps Earnings Per Share Reported $1.70 $1.80 6% Ex-Divestitures & Additional 2Q17 Restructuring, Normalized for Tax $1.64 $1.80 10% Cash Flow From Operations? 1,583 1,447 (9%) Free Cash Flow?,? 1,302 1,214 (7%)

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS - SEGMENTS

AEROSPACE 2Q 2016 2Q 2017 Change Sales 3,779 3,674 (3%) Organic 2% Segment Profit 791 819 4% Segment Margin 20.9% 22.3% 140 bps HOME AND BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES Sales 2,676 2,736 2% Organic 4% Segment Profit 412 420 2% Segment Margin 15.4% 15.4% Flat PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES Sales 2,434 2,239 (8%) Organic 6% Segment Profit 520 524 1% Segment Margin 21.4% 23.4% 200 bps SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS Sales 1,102 1,429 30% Organic 1% Segment Profit 173 214 24% Segment Margin 15.7% 15.0% (70) bps Ex-M&A 90 bps

TABLE 3: 2017 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Previous Guidance Current Guidance Change vs. 2016 Sales $38.6 - $39.5 $39.3 - $40.0 Flat - 2% Organic 2% - 4% Segment Margin 19.0% - 19.4% 19.0% - 19.4% 70 - 110 bps Earnings Per Share

(Ex-Divestitures, 2016 Debt Refinancing, And Pension MTM) $6.90 - $7.10 $7.00 - $7.10 8% - 10% Free Cash Flow? $4.6B - $4.7B $4.6B - $4.7B 5% - 7%

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

?Earnings per share variance excludes 2016 divestitures and $90 million additional 2Q17 restructuring funding enabled by a lower than planned effective tax rate, normalized for tax at 25%

?Includes $0.2B Impact Of Cash Tax Payment Timing

?Cash Flow From Operations Less Capital Expenditures

?Cash Flow From Operations Less Capital Expenditures

Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Product sales $ 8,079 $ 8,035 $ 15,619 $ 15,654 Service sales 1,999 1,956 3,951 3,859 Net sales 10,078 9,991 19,570 19,513 Costs, expenses and other Cost of products sold (A) 5,660 5,602 10,897 10,951 Cost of services sold (A) 1,190 1,219 2,309 2,417 6,850 6,821 13,206 13,368 Selling, general and administrative expenses (A) 1,381 1,329 2,730 2,609 Other (income) expense (10) 1 (22) (17) Interest and other financial charges 79 85 154 170 8,300 8,236 16,068 16,130 Income before taxes 1,778 1,755 3,502 3,383 Tax expense 378 428 770 830 Net income 1,400 1,327 2,732 2,553 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 8 8 14 18 Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,392 $ 1,319 $ 2,718 $ 2,535 Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 1.82 $ 1.73 $ 3.56 $ 3.31 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 1.80 $ 1.70 $ 3.51 $ 3.26 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 764.2 763.3 763.6 765.5 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution 774.0 774.9 774.0 777.2 (A) Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, pension and

other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc Segment Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2017 2016 2017 2016 Aerospace $ 3,674 $ 3,779 $ 7,220 $ 7,484 Home and Building Technologies 2,736 2,676 5,289 5,153 Performance Materials and Technologies 2,239 2,434 4,308 4,715 Safety and Productivity Solutions 1,429 1,102 2,753 2,161 Total $ 10,078 $ 9,991 $ 19,570 $ 19,513 Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Segment Profit 2017 2016 2017 2016 Aerospace $ 819 $ 791 $ 1,615 $ 1,589 Home and Building Technologies 420 412 809 772 Performance Materials and Technologies 524 520 995 981 Safety and Productivity Solutions 214 173 408 323 Corporate (67) (49) (128) (98) Total segment profit 1,910 1,847 3,699 3,567 Other income (expense) (A) (1) (7) 5 5 Interest and other financial charges (79) (85) (154) (170) Stock compensation expense (B) (44) (43) (94) (96) Pension ongoing income (B) 184 151 363 301 Other postretirement income (B) 6 8 10 17 Repositioning and other charges (B) (198) (116) (327) (241) Income before taxes $ 1,778 $ 1,755 $ 3,502 $ 3,383 (A) Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit. (B) Amounts included in cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,877 $ 7,843 Short-term investments 1,944 1,520 Accounts receivable - net 8,442 8,177 Inventories 4,651 4,366 Other current assets 1,150 1,152 Total current assets 24,064 23,058 Investments and long-term receivables 570 587 Property, plant and equipment - net 5,718 5,793 Goodwill 18,038 17,707 Other intangible assets - net 4,566 4,634 Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities 401 417 Deferred income taxes 357 347 Other assets 1,954 1,603 Total assets $ 55,668 $ 54,146 LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,971 $ 5,690 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 3,803 3,366 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,378 227 Accrued liabilities 6,829 7,048 Total current liabilities 17,981 16,331 Long-term debt 11,329 12,182 Deferred income taxes 329 486 Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 537 473 Asbestos related liabilities 998 1,014 Other liabilities 3,941 4,110 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3 3 Shareowners' equity 20,550 19,547 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity $ 55,668 $ 54,146

Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,400 $ 1,327 $ 2,732 $ 2,553 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 8 8 14 18 Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,392 1,319 2,718 2,535 Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 184 185 354 364 Amortization 92 75 193 149 Repositioning and other charges 224 140 353 265 Net payments for repositioning and other charges (127) (132) (264) (266) Pension and other postretirement income (190) (159) (373) (318) Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (23) (43) (47) (81) Stock compensation expense 44 43 94 96 Deferred income taxes (50) 134 (92) 182 Other (22) (113) (8) (25) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (299) (149) (276) (357) Inventories (12) 29 (298) (212) Other current assets 22 (84) (3) (138) Accounts payable 199 113 314 - Accrued liabilities 13 225 (278) (292) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,447 1,583 2,387 1,902 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (233) (281) (401) (475) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 1 - 25 1 Increase in investments (1,073) (985) (2,329) (1,821) Decrease in investments 1,016 905 1,841 1,785 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15) (28) (15) (1,084) Other (84) 43 (113) 52 Net cash used for investing activities (388) (346) (992) (1,542) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 2,568 4,394 5,036 10,694 Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (2,368) (4,168) (4,835) (12,918) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 155 138 376 243 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 5 25 16 4,473 Payments of long-term debt (25) (51) (30) (470) Repurchases of common stock (682) (477) (992) (1,633) Cash dividends paid (546) (458) (1,049) (957) Payments to purchase the noncontrolling interest - - - (238) Other (72) (1) (105) (15) Net cash used for financing activities (965) (598) (1,583) (821) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 73 (67) 222 51 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 167 572 34 (410) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,710 4,473 7,843 5,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,877 $ 5,045 $ 7,877 $ 5,045

Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,447 $ 1,583 $ 2,387 $ 1,902 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (233) (281) (401) (475) Free cash flow $ 1,214 $ 1,302 $ 1,986 $ 1,427 We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment. We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and

can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities.

This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income Margins (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Segment Profit $ 1,910 $ 1,847 $ 3,699 $ 3,567 Stock compensation expense (A) (44) (43) (94) (96) Repositioning and other (A, B) (209) (122) (344) (253) Pension ongoing income (A) 184 151 363 301 Other postretirement income (A) 6 8 10 17 Operating Income $ 1,847 $ 1,841 $ 3,634 $ 3,536 Segment Profit $ 1,910 $ 1,847 $ 3,699 $ 3,567 Ã· Sales 10,078 9,991 19,570 19,513 Segment Profit Margin % 19.0% 18.5% 18.9% 18.3% Operating Income $ 1,847 $ 1,841 $ 3,634 $ 3,536 Ã· Sales 10,078 9,991 19,570 19,513 Operating Income Margin % 18.3% 18.4% 18.6% 18.1% (A) Included in cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. (B) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc Calculation of Segment Profit Margin Excluding Mergers and Acqusitions (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Safety and Productivity Solutions Segment Profit excluding mergers and acquisitions $ 182 Ã· Sales excluding mergers and acquisitions $ 1,096 Segment Profit Margin excluding mergers and acquisitions % 16.6% We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Honeywell Reported sales % change 1% Less: Foreign currency translation (1)% Less: Acquisitions and divestitures, net (1)% Organic sales % change 3% Aerospace Reported sales % change (3)% Less: Foreign currency translation (1)% Less: Acquisitions and divestitures, net (4)% Organic sales % change 2% Home and Building Technologies Reported sales % change 2% Less: Foreign currency translation (2)% Less: Acquisitions and divestitures, net - Organic sales % change 4% Performance Materials and Technologies Reported sales % change (8)% Less: Foreign currency translation (1)% Less: Acquisitions and divestitures, net (13)% Organic sales % change 6% Safety and Productivity Solutions Reported sales % change 30% Less: Foreign currency translation (1)% Less: Acquisitions and divestitures, net 30% Organic sales % change 1% We believe organic sales growth is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent

change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation,

nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc Calculation of Earnings Per Share at 25% Tax Rate Excluding Additional Restructuring and 2016 Divestitures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 Income before taxes $ 1,778 $ 1,755 Taxes at 25% 445 439 Net income at 25% tax rate $ 1,333 $ 1,316 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 8 8 Net income attributable to Honeywell at 25% tax rate $ 1,325 $ 1,308 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution 774.0 774.9 Earnings per share at 25% tax rate $ 1.71 $ 1.69 Less: Earnings per share attributable to 2016 divestitures (1) - 0.05 Less: Earnings per share attributable to additional restructuring (2) (0.09) - Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution, at 25% tax rate, excluding additional restructuring and 2016 divestitures $ 1.80 $ 1.64 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 1.80 $ 1.70 Less: Earnings per share impact of normalizing to 25% tax rate 0.09 0.01 Less: Earnings per share attributable to 2016 divestitures (1) - 0.05 Less: Earnings per share attributable to additional restructuring (2) (0.09) - Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution, at 25% tax rate, excluding additional restructuring and 2016 divestitures $ 1.80 $ 1.64 (1) Earnings per share attributable to 2016 divestitures uses a blended tax rate of 32.3% for three months ended June 30, 2016. (2) The Company has and continues to have an ongoing level of restructuring activities, for which there is a planned amount of restructuring-related charges.

Additional restructuring represents only amounts that are incremental to those planned restructuring amounts. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the

Company funded $117 million of restructuring, $90 million of which was incremental to the planned amount. This additional restructuring was enabled by a lower

than expected effective tax rate for the period. We believe that the exclusion of this additional restructuring provides a more comparable measure of year-on-year

results. Earnings per share attributable to additional restructuring uses a tax rate of 25% for three months ended June 30, 2017. We believe earnings per share adjusted to normalize for the expected effective tax rate of 25% for the most recently completed fiscal quarter (as presented in prior



guidance for such quarter) and to exclude the 2016 divestitures is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income Margins (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 Segment Profit $ 7,186 Stock compensation expense (A) (184) Repositioning and other (A, B) (679) Pension ongoing income (A) 601 Pension mark-to-market expense (A) (273) Other postretirement expense (A) 32 Operating Income $ 6,683 Segment Profit $ 7,186 Ã· Sales $ 39,302 Segment Profit Margin % 18.3% Operating Income $ 6,683 Ã· Sales $ 39,302 Operating Income Margin % 17.0% (A) Included in cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. (B) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for forward-looking measures of

segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing

on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors,

such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a

significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the

period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share to Earnings Per Share, Excluding Pension Mark-to-Market Expense, Debt Refinancing

Expense and Earnings Attributable to 2016 Divestitures (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017E (1) 2016 (2) Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS) TBD $ 6.20 Pension mark-to-market expense TBD 0.28 Debt refinancing expense - 0.12 EPS, excluding pension mark-to-market expense and debt refinancing expense $7.00 - $7.10 6.60 Earnings attributable to 2016 divestitures - (0.14) EPS, excluding pension mark-to-market expense, debt refinancing expense and earnings attributable to 2016 divestitures $7.00 - $7.10 $ 6.46 (1) Utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 774 million and an expected effective tax rate of 24%. (2) Utilizes weighted average shares of 775.3 million. Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 21.3%. Debt refinancing expense uses a tax rate of 26.5%.

Earnings attributable to 2016 divestitures use a blended tax rate of 33.9%. We believe EPS, excluding pension mark-to-market expense, debt refinancing expense and earnings attributable to 2016 divestitures is a measure that is useful to investors and

management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the

pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. We therefore do

not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense in this reconciliation. Management is not currently forecasting an impact to earnings per share arising from a debt

refinancing or divestiture transaction. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.