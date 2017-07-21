



HONG KONG, July 21, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The first Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the HKTDC, the five-day expo (21-25 July) features about 90 exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Japan and Korea, showcasing a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services from around 130 brands. More than 40 on-site events are being held during the expo, providing a new shopping and leisure experience and a fun summer activity for all ages.Under the theme "Stadium Live," the inaugural Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo features six specialised zones: Outdoor Adventure, Sports Hub, Health & Fitness, Photography World, Fun & Play, and Handicraft Market. Apart from a wide range of sports and leisure products, art and hobby supplies as well as interest classes, exhibitors are also offering product trials and free experiential activities, including rock climbing, emerging sports try-outs and handicraft workshops.Fun-filled ActivitiesOne exhibitor, JUST CLIMB, has set up a 3.9-metre climbing wall to provide rock-climbing experiences. Another exhibitor, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, is presenting an indoor cycling challenge and virtual reality (VR) workshops to encourage youths to participate in team activities. Football concept store Futbol Trend is offering football classes, jersey printing and freestyle football performances in addition to showcasing its latest brands and trendy sports collections. The company and the HKTDC are jointly presenting a "Hall of Fame" jersey display, exhibiting autographed jerseys by football stars, including Gianfranco Zola, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi and Ryan Giggs. The exhibitor will stage a football try-out and workshop tomorrow with Leap Sun Hei Soccer Academy. Visitors can also experience the fun of pool soccer and shuffleboard at another exhibitor booth, Ball Room.Apart from the many product choices and interest classes, free trials and experiential activities, the HKTDC has arranged more than 40 on-site activities during the expo. Among them are handicraft and photography workshops, emerging sports try-outs, sportswear fashion shows, magic performances, music competitions and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Go competitions.Sharing Sessions with CelebritiesLocal elite athletes will share their stories during the expo, including high-jumper Cecilia Yeung, swimmer Yvette Kong, 5,000-metre and half-marathon athlete Gi Ka Man, Hong Kong Athletics Team member Yiu Kit Ching, former badminton world champion Zheng Yumin, climbing expert John Tsang, physiotherapist and mountaineer Elton Ng, Wong Wai Po, who is the first Hongkonger to complete the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), as well as coaches of the Hong Kong National Male Futsal Team and the Hong Kong National Male Basketball Team. Calligrapher Wendy Tang and Commercial Radio 2 programme host Maria Tang will also share their experience and insights into their respective leisure activities next Monday (24 July).Tomorrow (22 July), the "Getting Your Shot Right - 2017 National Geographic Photography Forum" will be organised. National Geographic Operation Director (HK) Ivan Tsoi, together with National Geographic Magazine Chinese Edition Editor-in-Chief Yungshih Lee, and the winning photographers of the National Geographic International Photo Contest in 2015 and 2016, Tugo Cheng, Antonio Leong and Anthony Lau, will share the stories behind their images and offer photography tips.Throughout the expo, on-site lucky draws are also being held, with prizes including Garmin Vivoactive White - Taiwan smart sports watch, 2XU Unisex Speed Backpack, Kenko aosta Interceptor Tote Bag and a 21-inch ukulele. More prizes are being given out at exhibitor booths for various competitions and activities.One ticket, Two fairsThe new expo is being held concurrently with the 28th Hong Kong Book Fair (19-25 July) at the HKCEC. Visitors with valid Hong Kong Book Fair tickets dated 21-25 July can also visit the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo. The arrangement offers visitors, especially youths, a range of engaging summertime activities under one roof to cultivate their diverse interests in reading, sports, outdoor activities and handicrafts.Dates: 21-25 July 2017 (Friday to Tuesday)Hours: 21-24 July: 10am-8pm; 25 July: 9am-5pmVenue: Grand Hall, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentrePhotos: http://bit.ly/2uOQzezWebsite: www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpo- Visitors with valid Hong Kong Book Fair tickets dated 21-25 July can also visit the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo.- Hong Kong Book Fair tickets: Adult: HK$25; Child: HK$10 (primary school students / children under 1.22m tall) Children under 3 and seniors over 65 will be admitted free of charge.- Tickets are available now at Hong Kong Ticketing and designated 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Visitors can also purchase tickets on-site at the fairground ticket office. 