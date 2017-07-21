NEC to Revise Business Segments



TOKYO, July 21, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced earlier this year a shift to a new organization structure effective as of April 1, 2017. In line with these structural changes, NEC's business segments will be revised as of its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, being announced on July 31, 2017.Major revisions1. Regional sales functions within Japan (Branch divisions and branch offices)Effective April 1, 2017, NEC established a Public Solutions Business Unit, which handles business involving regional sales functions and regional public entities in Japan, as well as a Public Infrastructure Business Unit, which handles business involving government agencies and companies supporting national and social infrastructures, to reinforce its customer- and market-focused business structure. This enables NEC to expand its new business and further improve the quality and speed of regional proposals in Japan. In accordance with the establishment of these new business units, regional sales functions within Japan previously included under the "Others" segment have been transferred to the "Public" segment. The Public segment is composed of the Public Solutions Business Unit and the Public Infrastructure Business Unit.2. Business involving financial institutionsAlso effective April 1, 2017, NEC transferred business involving financial institutions that previously belonged to the Public Business Unit to the Enterprise Business Unit, which is responsible for the company's manufacturing, retail and service businesses. This move is aimed at enhancing NEC's lineup of financial settlement and other solutions and boosting investment efficiency by reinforcing collaborations with the retail and service industries in the area of FinTech. In accordance with this transfer, business involving financial institutions previously included under the "Public" segment has been transferred to the "Enterprise" segment.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECReviseBusinessSegments.jpg*In addition to the above reorganization, part of the Business Innovation Unit has been transferred to each segment. In accordance with this, part of the costs previously included under "Adjustment" have been transferred to each segment. Moreover, supervising divisions of some NEC Group companies have also been changed.