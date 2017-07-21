Global 3D Printing Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are 3D Systems, Arcam, ExOne & Stratasys

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 3D Printing Services Management market to grow at a CAGR of 43.79% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global 3D Printing Services Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising demand for 3D printed electronic components. The global market is coming up with more innovative products in different application areas. The market is witnessing a growing demand for 3D printed electronic components and products. The wide range of existing products and possible applications of 3D printing materials has led to their increased use in the electronics industry. For instance, mobile device antennas are being printed using conductive nanoparticle silver inks. The printed lithium-ion microbatteries manufactured using suspended nanoparticles of lithium compounds and silver wires have recently been developed. In addition, the integration of printed radio antennas in products made for the defense sector is a new area that is being explored.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing adoption of outsourcing. The outsourcing of 3D printing services is increasing gradually. Outsourcing is a cost-effective solution in which end-users are not required to procure 3D printers. For instance, 3D Hubs provides 3D printing services that can be accessed through the Internet by uploading the porotypes of materials and objects required to be 3D printed. Cost reduction and low upfront cost are the primary reasons for the adoption of 3D printing outsourcing services. Enterprises are also outsourcing 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeling services based on 3D printing to assist providers such as IndiaCADworks. Outsourcing of 3D printing services reduces in-house expenditure on software, hardware, and maintenance of 3D printers. 3D printing outsourcing service providers are offering industry-specific 3D printing services for file creation and rapid prototyping. However, the quality of services is a major concern among enterprises subscribing to 3D printing services instead of having 3D printers in-house.

Key vendors



3D Systems

Arcam

ExOne

Stratasys



Other prominent vendors



3D Hubs

Autodesk

Dynamo 3D

EnvisionTEC

EOS

FORECAST 3D

Graphene 3D Lab

Others



