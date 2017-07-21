Global Embedded Computer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.9% by 2021: Key Players are Advantech, Digi International, Eurotech, Kontron & Radisys

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global embedded computer market to grow at a CAGR of 16.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is convergence of embedded systems and applications. Retail segment: It is the fastest growing segment of the market moving toward the improvement of user experience, which increases the performance and connectivity. The point-of-sale (POS) terminals, which is used for dual display for advertising and accounting applications that are connected to central servers, is the perfect example of an embedded computer.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of embedded computer in telecom infrastructure. Telecom infrastructure uses the embedded system in numerous ways such as telephone switches, mobile phones, routers, and network bridges. In the telecom sector, the use of embedded computer boards in the back-end process in the networking area increases the speed of the Internet. This would provide high-speed communication channel, which would increase the customer's demand for a high-speed network. Customers are increasingly focused on data, video, and media, which was the reason for 11.2% of traffic in 2014 and 51% in 2016.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inability to configure or upgrade an embedded system. Once an embedded board is specifically built for an embedded application, both the hardware and software module configurations are fixed and finalized for that particular application. It does not facilitate the upgradation of memory space or replacement of processors in future; the whole board needs to be replaced instead. This necessitates the replacement of boards for every additional feature. Hence, this has reduced the growth of embedded boards and increased the adoption for motherboards or industrial boards having additional features such as replacement and more slots.

Key vendors



Advantech

Digi International

Eurotech

Kontron

Radisys



Other prominent vendors



Emerson Network Power

GE Intelligent Platforms

Mercury Systems



