Global Embedded Computer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.9% by 2021: Key Players are Advantech, Digi International, Eurotech, Kontron & Radisys

The "Global Embedded Computer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global embedded computer market to grow at a CAGR of 16.93% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Embedded Computer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is convergence of embedded systems and applications. Retail segment: It is the fastest growing segment of the market moving toward the improvement of user experience, which increases the performance and connectivity. The point-of-sale (POS) terminals, which is used for dual display for advertising and accounting applications that are connected to central servers, is the perfect example of an embedded computer.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of embedded computer in telecom infrastructure. Telecom infrastructure uses the embedded system in numerous ways such as telephone switches, mobile phones, routers, and network bridges. In the telecom sector, the use of embedded computer boards in the back-end process in the networking area increases the speed of the Internet. This would provide high-speed communication channel, which would increase the customer's demand for a high-speed network. Customers are increasingly focused on data, video, and media, which was the reason for 11.2% of traffic in 2014 and 51% in 2016.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inability to configure or upgrade an embedded system. Once an embedded board is specifically built for an embedded application, both the hardware and software module configurations are fixed and finalized for that particular application. It does not facilitate the upgradation of memory space or replacement of processors in future; the whole board needs to be replaced instead. This necessitates the replacement of boards for every additional feature. Hence, this has reduced the growth of embedded boards and increased the adoption for motherboards or industrial boards having additional features such as replacement and more slots.
Key vendors
- Advantech
- Digi International
- Eurotech
- Kontron
- Radisys
Other prominent vendors
- Emerson Network Power
- GE Intelligent Platforms
- Mercury Systems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
PART 07: Market segmentation by type of processor
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
