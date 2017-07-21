Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Axalta Coating Systems to Acquire European and Chinese Operations of Wire Enamel Manufacturer IVA

Research Desk Line-up: Northern Technologies Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

About IVA

IVA has been in operation since the late 1930's. The Company develops and produces the latest innovations in wire enamels used to insulate electrical equipment and components. IVA is well known for its broad portfolio of high performance, high-quality wire enamels including top coats and self-bonding products.

Offering Customers Enhanced Insulating Enamel Solutions

Michael Glomp, Axalta's Global Vice President of Energy Solutions, stated:

"We look forward to welcoming IVA into Axalta. IVA's single-minded focus on continuous innovation, quality, and customer fulfillment is well aligned with Axalta's values, and we look forward to offering our customers enhanced insulating enamel solutions at the cutting edge of magnet and electrical wiring technology."

Commenting on the development, Brian Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Superior Essex, commented:

"The sale of IVA France and IVA China will allow Superior Essex to focus on its core competencies, while creating an opportunity for IVA to further enhance its enamel solutions and offerings in partnership with Axalta. We are excited to see all that this partnership will bring to the marketplace."

Approvals from Concerned Authorities

The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of 2017 or early 2018 and is subject to approval by certain regulatory authorities, IVA's French employee works council and other customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

IVA's manufacturing sites in Meyzieu, France and Changzhou, China, which is operated through a joint venture with a local minority partner, will be a part of the transaction.

Other Acquisitions in 2017

On June 01, 2017, Axalta announced the acquisition of The Valspar Corporation (VAL)'s North American Industrial Wood Coatings business, one of the leading providers of coatings for OEMs and distributors engaged in industrial wood markets, for $420 million. Following the acquisition, the brands of VAL, including Zenith®, UltraguardTM, LifeshieldTM, and Color Choice, have become a part of Axalta's portfolio of Performance Coatings products and services.

Axalta acquired UK-based Spencer Coatings, a leading manufacturer of high-performance industrial coatings for heavy-duty equipment, general industrial, oil and gas, and glass coatings segments, on June 06, 2017. Spencer's line of industrial products joined Axalta's portfolio of Performance Coatings for industrial customers, enabling Axalta to serve existing customers in the UK and expand into new geographies.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Founded in 1866, Axalta Coating Systems is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable solutions. The Company has two business segments: performance coatings and transportation coatings. Axalta serves more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems, and technology.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, Axalta Coating Systems' stock dropped 1.61%, ending the trading session at $33.00. A total volume of 1.50 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 4.17% in the last three months, 15.38% in the past six months, and 16.86% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 21.32% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 107.14 and currently, has a market cap of $7.92 billion.

