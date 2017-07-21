Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: CSX's Revenue Grew 8%; EPS Gained 17%

Research Desk Line-up: Canadian Pacific Railway Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, CSX's revenue increased 8% to $2.93 billion from $2.70 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was primarily due to coal-related gains, strength in core pricing and volume across the other markets, and increased fuel recovery. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' estimates of $2.85 billion.

For the reported quarter, CSX's total expenses increased 6% on a y-o-y basis to $1.98 billion from $1.86 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was mainly attributable to a restructuring charge of $122 million, inflation and fuel price increases of $80 million, and volume-related increases of $20 million.

During Q2 FY17, CSX's operating income increased 14% to $958 million from $840 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating ratio decreased 150 basis points on a y-o-y basis to 67.4%.

For the reported quarter, CSX's net income increased 15% to $510 million from $445 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's EPS was $0.55 compared to $0.47 in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.64, surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.59.

On July 07, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017. During Q2 FY17, CSX also repurchased $500 million of its shares.

Segment Details

During Q2 FY17, CSX's Merchandise segment's revenue increased 1% on a y-o-y basis to $1.80 billion. For the reported quarter, Merchandise's Agriculture segment's revenue increased 4.3% to $439 million from $421 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, Merchandise's Industrial segment's revenue increased 38 basis points to $1.04 billion from $1.03 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, Merchandise Industrial segment's revenue increased 1.3% to $322 million from $318 million in the same quarter last year.

During Q2 FY17, CSX's Coal segment's revenue increased 27% on a y-o-y basis to $530 million. The segment recorded volume of 208,000 up 7% compared to a volume of 195,000 in the prior year's same quarter. For Q2 FY17, Coal's revenue per unit was $2,548, up 19% compared to $2,133 in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, CSX's Intermodal segment's revenue increased 7% on a y-o-y basis to $448 million. The segment reported volume of 718,000, gaining 3% versus volume of 694,000 in the previous year's comparable quarter. For Q2 FY17, Intermodal's revenue per unit totaled $624, up 3% compared to $604 in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, CSX's cash and cash equivalents increased 9.5% to $620 million from $566 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 1.6% to $1.57 billion from $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

For the reported quarter, CSX's free cash flow before dividends was $652 million compared to $561 million in Q2 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, CSX estimates operating ratio in the mid-60s and EPS to grow at 25%.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, July 20, 2017, CSX Corp.'s stock dropped 1.93%, ending the trading session at $50.87. A total volume of 22.29 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 7.86 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 2.64% in the last three months, 11.78% in the past six months, and 77.74% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 41.58% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 27.78 and has a dividend yield of 1.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $46.72 billion.

