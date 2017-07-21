sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Demand Response (DR) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8% by 2021 - Key Players are ABB, CPower, EnerNOC, Honeywell International, Itron, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Demand Response (DR) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global demand response (DR) market to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Demand Response (DR) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emerging concept of Internet of Things (IoT). Internet of Things (IoT) is moving toward being the future technology for utility companies and electricity aggregators to distribute power between grids and consumers. At present, IoT has found its pathway into grid automation to revolutionize the modernized communication.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing gap between electricity supply and demand. The growing urbanization and population are increasing the need for electricity worldwide. This is creating a huge mismatch between electricity supply and demand for the last two decades. Similarly, a variation in load demand to a greater extent throughout the year has become a major difficulty that further complicates the situation. Thus, utility and generation companies must constantly match supply and demand throughout the year to maintain reliability on the power system.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing threat of hacking. Strict authentication is essential while maintaining DR for electricity consumers through software. The rising number of users in DR pose a threat to these automation systems by making the data vulnerable to unauthorized access. Likewise, wireless devices, such as smart thermostats and smart meters are highly prone to getting hacked. Thus, information related to processes, people, and critical data become insecure.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • CPower
  • EnerNOC
  • Honeywell International
  • Itron (Comverge)
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • ALSTOM
  • Cisco
  • Eaton
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Oracle
  • Toshiba

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

