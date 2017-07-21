St Helier, Jersey, 2017-07-21 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Board of Directors of Black Earth Farming Ltd. (the "Company") has decided to postpone the date of publication of the Company's interim report for the second quarter 2017 due to the Company's contemplated delisting and subsequent contemplated entry into voluntary dissolution. The new date for the interim report's publication will be 31 August 2017, provided that the Company has not been delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm by that date. The previously announced date of publication was 11 August 2017.



It is the opinion of the Board of Directors that the decision to postpone the interim report for the second quarter 2017 is in line with the Company's and the shareholders' interest of keeping costs at a minimum. Since the Company may be delisted prior to 31 August 2017, the postponed publication of the interim report may not have to be prepared, which would decrease the Company's expenses.



Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 246,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2016, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 135,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.



