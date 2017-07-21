Tapping into the high potential for the implementation of microgrid projects for reliable electricity supply to rural areas, the Indian utility is piloting two such installations in the state of Bihar.

Following a comprehensive study of possible locations, which took into consideration the total number of households and population, infrastructure network, income per capita and willingness to pay for electricity, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, has selected Tayablur village and Behlolpur village for its 15 KWp microgrid projects.

First to be completed was the Tayablur project, which was inaugurated in January 2017. Meanwhile, ...

