SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 21, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp.'s (TSX VENTURE: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF) (FRANKFURT: SEG1) core drill program at Cerro Las Minitas in Durango, Mexico, is coming to an end and the company sees the potential for a substantial resource upgrade, say Robert Macdonald, Southern Silver's VP for Exploration, and Jay Oness, VP for Investor Relations. In this interview with Streetwise Reports, they also discuss the recently acquired additional claims, the Oro project in New Mexico and the JV with Electrum.

The Gold Report: Southern Silver Exploration is nearing the end of its 2016-2017 core drill program at Cerro Las Minitas in Mexico. What has the drilling revealed?

Robert Macdonald: We are currently drilling two holes and will probably drill one or two more before the end of the program. The total meterage will be over 12,000 meters for the entire program that started late last fall. The focus of the program has been to test deeper targets that occurred beneath the currently known deposits, the Blind and the El Sol zones.

The current program was successful in delineating a significant mineralized zone beneath those deposits. This target now has an approximate strike length of 650m and a width of up to 350m. This is a significant addition to what we identified previously and will contribute to increasing the mineral resource, which we anticipate updating in early fall 2017.

The other significant aspect to the results that we have had to date has been some very encouraging grades and thicknesses. We previously announced 14m thick intervals of 288 grams per tonne (288 g/t) silver, 2% copper and 2% combined lead-zinc. We have other significant results coming from there, including 9m 600 g/t silver and 25% combined lead-zinc.

So, not only are we seeing some good thicknesses, we're also seeing very extensive mineralized zones overall and some higher grades than what we had seen earlier in the program. It's all very encouraging.

