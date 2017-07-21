The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on 21 July 2017. 6 shareholders owning 42,089,181 ordinary registered shares of the Company which amounts to 98.33 % of the whole votes took part in it. The following resolutions were taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:



1. Regarding changes in Statutes of AB Kauno Energija itemizing the order of appointment and recall of Company's chief executive.



The resolution taken is as follows: to change the Statutes of AB Kauno Energija stating them in new edition and to authorise General Manager of AB Kauno Energija Mr. Rimantas Bakas sign changed text of the Statutes (enclosed).



2. Elections of Audit Company and determination of terms of reimbursement for audit services.



The resolution taken is as follows:



2.1. To elect KPMG Baltics, UAB (code 111494971) for audit of AB Kauno Energija consolidated and company's financial statements of the years 2017 and 2018 (hereinafter - audit) and audit of expenditures subsumed for regulated activities and covered from the income of regulated activities.



2.2. To determine that the price for services of audit of AB Kauno Energija consolidated and company's financial statements of the year 2017 is EUR 25,000.00 plus VAT and of audit of the year 2018 is EUR 25,000.00 plus VAT. Term of payment is 30 calendar days from the date of receiving of VAT invoices.



2.3. To determine that the price for services of audit of AB Kauno Energija audit of expenditures subsumed to regulated activities and covered from the income of regulated activities of the year 2017 is EUR 8,500.00 plus VAT and of the audit of the year 2018 is EUR 8,500.00 plus VAT. Term of payment is 30 calendar days from the date of receiving of VAT invoices.



2.4. To determine that the price for services of audit of financial statements of AB Kauno Energija subsidiaries UAB Kauno Energija NT and UAB Petrašiunu Katiline of the year 2017 is EUR 5,000.00 plus VAT each and if the year 2018 is EUR 5,000.00 plus VAT each. Term of payment is 30 calendar days from the date of receiving of VAT invoices.



Agne Šermukšniene, Project Manager of the Economics and Planning Department, tel. +370 37 305 602



