UBM PLC - Directors' Announcement under LR 9.6.11

21 July 2017: for immediate release

Directors' Announcement under LR 9.6.11

UBM plc ("UBM") today announces that its Chairman, Dame Helen Alexander, will be taking a temporary leave of absence for medical treatment.

Effective immediately, Greg Lock, Senior Independent Director, will stand in for Dame Helen as Acting Non-executive Chairman, during her temporary absence.

The Board of UBM wishes Dame Helen a quick and full recovery.

- Ends -



Contacts

Kate Postans Head of InvestorRelations & Corporate Communications investorrelations@ubm.com

communications@ubm.com +44(0) 20 7921 5023 Caroline Daniel

Imran Jina Brunswick Group ubm@brunswickgroup.com +44(0) 20 7404 5959



Notes to Editors

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world.

In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses.

Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different industry sectors - from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. Our global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM.