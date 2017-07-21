sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,56 Euro		-0,064
-0,84 %
WKN: A2AMC7 ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 Ticker-Symbol: UNQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,628
7,799
15:43
21.07.2017 | 15:15
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Directors' Announcement under LR 9.6.11

PR Newswire
London, July 21

21 July 2017: for immediate release

Directors' Announcement under LR 9.6.11

UBM plc ("UBM") today announces that its Chairman, Dame Helen Alexander, will be taking a temporary leave of absence for medical treatment.

Effective immediately, Greg Lock, Senior Independent Director, will stand in for Dame Helen as Acting Non-executive Chairman, during her temporary absence.

The Board of UBM wishes Dame Helen a quick and full recovery.

- Ends -


Contacts

Kate PostansHead of InvestorRelations & Corporate Communicationsinvestorrelations@ubm.com
communications@ubm.com		+44(0) 20 7921 5023
Caroline Daniel
Imran Jina		Brunswick Groupubm@brunswickgroup.com+44(0) 20 7404 5959


Notes to Editors

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world.

In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses.

Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different industry sectors - from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. Our global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM.


© 2017 PR Newswire