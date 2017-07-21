Icelandair Group will publish its results for the second quarter of 2017 on Thursday 27 July 2017. An open presentation will be held on Friday 28 July 2017 at Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Natura. The presentation will start at 8:30 am (GMT) in room 4-5. Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO of Icelandair Group, and Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO of Icelandair Group, will present the Company's results and answer questions along with the senior management. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am. The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on the website: www.icelandairgroup.is and in Nasdaq OMX Iceland news system.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast in Icelandic at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast-next/