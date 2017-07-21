Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.14% by 2021 - Key Players are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Patterson Companies, Henry Schein & GC Corporation

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global orthodontic equipment and consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in dental tourism. Individuals seek dental care outside of their local healthcare systems and may be accompanied by a vacation. Dental tourism is a growing sector worldwide as the world turns out to be perpetually more interdependent and competitive. Techniques, materials, and technological advances are spreading rapidly, enabling providers in the emerging countries to offer dental care at an affordable cost when compared with the developed nations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for cosmetic corrections and dental deformities among teenagers. Many teenagers have some form of dental disorders, including crowding, rotation, or malocclusion of teeth. There has been a rise in demand for these types of orthodontic corrections among teenagers as they are more conscious about their looks and do not want their teeth to remain in a bad or misaligned shape. Adolescence age has been considered the most preferable age to undergo any orthodontic treatment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertain reimbursement policies. Reimbursement or insurance coverage is a primary factor influencing the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market. Reimbursement policies provide limited or no coverage for dental replacements and restorations, that limits the adoption of advanced treatment. As far as braces and orthodontics is concerned, it is important to know what is covered under dental insurance for both children and adults.
Key vendors
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- Patterson Companies
- Henry Schein
- GC Corporation
Other prominent vendors
- 3Shape
- A-dec
- DENTAURUM
- Midmark
- Navadha Enterprises
- Rexton
- Septodont
- Ultradent Products
- Zimmer Biomet
- Zirkonzahn
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
