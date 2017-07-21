PJSC MAGNIT - Holding of BoD Meeting

Press Release

Krasnodar

July 21, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting

Krasnodar, July 21, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

On July 21, 2017, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting on July27, 2017 with the following agenda:

Calling of the extraordinary general shareholders meeting ("the EGM") of PJSC "Magnit". Approval of the form of holding of the EGM of PJSC "Magnit". Determination of the v acceptance Determination of the postal address to send the filled voting ballots. Determination of the PJSC "Magnit" EGM record date. Approval of the agenda of the EGM of PJSC "Magnit". Determination of the procedure of notification of shareholders of the holding of the EGM of PJSC "Magnit". Determination of the form and the text of the voting ballots on the items to be considered at the EGM of PJSC "Magnit". Approval of recommendations to the EGM on the dividend amount on PJSC "Magnit" shares following the results of the 1H 2017, the procedure of its payment and the dividend record date. Approval of the position of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" on the agenda of the EGM. Determination of the list of information (materials) provided to shareholders to prepare to the EGM of PJSC "Magnit", and the procedure of its provision. Making a decision for approval of the execution of major transactions. Determination of the position of PJSC "Magnit" representative at the exercise of the voting right on the JSC "Tander" shares owned by the Company. Approval of transactions attributed by the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" to the competence of the Board of Directors. Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact:

