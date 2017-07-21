Stockholm, 2017-07-21 17:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As communicated in a press relase by Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") dated 12 July 2017, the board of directors of the Company has resolved to redeem the Company's entire SEK 300,000,000 bond 2016/2019 with ISIN SE0008406367 (the "Bonds"). The Company has today given notice of the early redemption pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Bonds.



The redemption of the Bonds is expected to occur on 17 August 2017 (the "Early Redemption Date"). The record date for the early redemption will be 10 August 2017, and the Bonds will be redeemed at the Make Whole Amount (including accrued but unpaid interest), amounting to approximately SEK 1,066,000 per Bond (based on today's Swedish Government Bond Rate (as definied in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), the final amount will be established in connection with the Early Redemption Date). In conjunction with the redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from the corporate bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.



The Company's notice of early redemption is irrevocable.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50



