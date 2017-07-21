FanLogic Interactive Inc.: FanLogic Launches FanLogic Connect Platform

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: FLGC, "FanLogic," or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new product, FanLogic Connect (www.FanLogicConnect.com). Building on a successful history of developing custom contests for clients in a myriad of industries, FanLogic has made extensive modifications to its proprietary peer to peer referral based contesting software platform. FanLogic Connect is now available as a fully featured SAAS solution. Management committed to opening the platform to self-use by customers as one of its strategic objectives.

"The launch of FanLogic Connect represents a significant milestone in our goal of becoming the most utilized digital contesting and promotions platform in the market. Now that all brands small and large can use our platform independently, we are positioned to achieve our goal," stated the CEO, Randy Brownell.

The new FanLogic Connect platform allows companies of any size to utilize this powerful software platform to create, launch, and manage their own digital social promotional campaigns. The Company believes it has created the most comprehensive digital and social engagement platform to provide brands with deep user data, positive social media engagement and advanced analytics.

FanLogic Connect is currently offering a FREE trial of their SAAS solution at www.FanLogicConnect.com.

About FanLogic Interactive, Inc.

FanLogic Interactive, Inc., a leading Digital & Social engagement company, provides brands with deep user data, advanced analytics and insights, and is the creator of the new proprietary SAAS product, FanLogic Connect.

FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation successes are driven by proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries, charity draws, loyalty incentives, branded social gaming, and entertainment contests.

SOURCE: FanLogic Interactive Inc.