PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Players are Epicor Software, Microsoft, Oracle & SAP

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global corrugated packaging software market to grow at a CAGR of 30.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for corrugated boards in various sectors. The demand for customized corrugated boards is increasing in various sectors, such as retail, electronics, and FMCG, because of its rigid structure and cushioned quality. Corrugated boxes are tear resistant and can withstand shipping pressures.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of packaged software solution. The corrugated software is available as a stand-alone software, which can only manage cutting, printing, and folding of corrugated boards. The packaged software solutions are a part of ERP software, which helps in inventory management, planning, managing corrugated boards, billing, and shipment of corrugated boxes.


Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of corrugated software. The high cost of the corrugated software is one of the major challenges in the global corrugated software market. With the increasing specification and customization, the cost of corrugated software also increases. Furthermore, post-purchase of the stand-alone or packaged software, installation costs are mainly charged extra as per the available infrastructure.

Key vendors

  • Epicor Software
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SAP

Other prominent vendors

  • Adren Software
  • Amtech Software
  • Avista Solutions International
  • Electronics for Imaging
  • Erpisto
  • Kiwiplan
  • Onesys
  • SisTrade
  • Theurer.com
  • Volume Software
  • WITRON

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Buying criteria

PART 11: Key leading countries

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Five forces analysis

PART 16: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4g56dd/global_corrugated

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


