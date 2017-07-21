MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Announces that Its Partner, Bayer, Reports on Phase 2 Study of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine in Second-Line Mesothelioma

Phase II Trial of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint in Patients With Advanced Pleural Mesothelioma

PLANEGG, MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; XETRA: MOR, Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC PINK: MPSYY) announced today that its partner, Bayer AG, has reported that a phase 2 clinical study examining anetumab ravtansine as monotherapy in patients with recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Anetumab ravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against mesothelin, comprising an antibody made using MorphoSys's HuCAL technology. Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a rare cancer and is commonly caused by occupational or environmental exposure to asbestos.

"The outcome of this phase 2 study with anetumab ravtansine in recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma is disappointing, in particular for the patients suffering from this serious and extremely difficult to treat disease," said Dr. Markus Enzelberger, Interim Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "Nevertheless, Bayer remains committed to further evaluating the potential of this compound across multiple tumor types with significant unmet medical need. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Bayer, and we look forward to further updates about the development program with anetumab ravtansine going forward."

The phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, open-label, active-controlled, multicenter superiority study evaluating the safety and efficacy of anetumab ravtansine as second-line treatment in 248 patients with advanced or metastatic mesothelin-positive malignant pleural mesothelioma whose disease had progressed after treatment with first-line platinum/pemetrexed-based chemotherapy.

Bayer reported further that anetumab ravtansine is currently being investigated as monotherapy and in combination, in additional studies, including a Phase Ib multi-indication study in six different types of advanced solid tumors, as well as a Phase Ib combination-study in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. According to Bayer, based on the available data, Bayer remains committed to further evaluating the utility and safety of anetumab ravtansine across multiple tumor types with significant unmet medical need. Bayer further announced that, in the trial reported, the safety and tolerability of anetumab ravtansine were consistent with earlier clinical findings and that detailed study results are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Further detailed information about mesothelioma and the clinical study can be found in a press release issued by Bayer or at clinicaltrials.gov.

There is no change to MorphoSys's financial guidance for Fiscal Year 2017.

About Anetumab Ravtansine :

Anetumab ravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that specifically targets mesothelin, a surface marker protein overexpressed in many cancers. After binding to mesothelin, anetumab ravtansine is taken up inside the tumor cells, where degrading enzymes release cytotoxic DM4, a maytansinoid tubulin inhibitor, which induces cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in dividing cells. Anetumab ravtansine comprises an antibody made using MorphoSys's HuCAL technology.

About MorphoSys :

MorphoSys's mission is to make exceptional, innovative biopharmaceuticals to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases. Innovative technologies and smart development strategies are central to our approach. Success is created by our people, who focus on excellence in all they do, collaborate closely across disciplines, and are driven by a desire to make the medicines of tomorrow a reality. Success benefits all of our stakeholders.

Based on its proprietary technology platforms, particularly in the field of fully human therapeuc antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 110 programs in R&D, around a quarter of which is currently in clinical development.

In its proprietary development segment, MorphoSys, alone or with partners, is developing new therapeutic candidates, mainly focusing on cancer and inflammation. In its partnered discovery segment, MorphoSys uses its technologies to discover new drug candidates for pharmaceutical partners and participates from the programs' further development success, through success-based payments and royalties. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

