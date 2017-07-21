SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Asanko Gold Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 31, 2017 - AKG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko Gold") (NYSE MKT: AKG) between October 24, 2014 and May 31, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/asanko-gold-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; (2) some of the Company's resources models show signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Asanko Gold, you have until July 31, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

