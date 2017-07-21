Global Portable Medical Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.86% by 2021 - Key Players are Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories & Sonova

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Portable Medical Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global portable medical equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Portable Medical Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing online presence of vendors. With the growing preference for home-care settings for portable medical devices, many vendors are increasing focus on online marketing and online retail. Players such as Medtronic and Phonak (Sonova) have created their online presence by creating their official pages on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. Many vendors are also engaging in online retailing as this allows them to expand their target market beyond clinics and hospitals, and be more accessible to home-healthcare patients. Online retailing also helps vendors to minimize their costs on setup, distribution, and operations. Key vendors such as Medtronic, Roche, and Abbott sell their portable medical devices are already selling their products via websites such as Amazon. Other prominent vendors such as Tandem Diabetes Care and Contec Medical Systems are also selling their devices online to increase their customer reach and overall sales potential.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in demand for portable medical devices. Approximately 5.4% of the global population does not have access to essential health services. Hospitals/clinics in many remote areas do not have equipment such as patient monitoring devices and medical imaging devices. The problem becomes more acute in remote areas because of many infrastructural limitations like frequent power cuts, unreliable transportation, and lack of space.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of devices. Portable medical devices such as blood glucose monitoring systems, pulse oximeters, ultrasound devices, thermometers, and other point-of-care (POC) devices require frequent battery changes, recharging, and maintenance, which results in high cost. These devices are priced on the basis of the type of function and diagnosis.

