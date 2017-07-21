CTL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving CenturyLink, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink") (NYSE: CTL) securities between March 1, 2013 and June 16, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/centurylink-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, CenturyLink made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink's policies had engaged the Company in unlawful business practices by allowing its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges to CenturyLink customers; (2) accordingly, the Company's revenues contained ill-gotten gains that originated from the Company's illicit conduct and were unsustainable; and (3) the foregoing illicit conduct was likely to subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about CenturyLink's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in CenturyLink you have until August 21, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/centurylink-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong