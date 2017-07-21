Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Carrier, Daikin, Johnson Controls, LG & Mitsubishi Electric

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global commercial air conditioner market to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing construction of green buildings. Structures that preserve the environment around while serving the purpose of any other building are known as green buildings. Green buildings are constructed using renewable sources, and care is taken that minimal damage to the environment is made while constructing buildings. Some of the advantages of green buildings include preservation of non-renewable sources, improved air and water quality, protection of biodiversity and ecosystem, reduced operating costs, and improved public health and comfort. Green buildings make extensive use of air conditioners, thus creating the demand.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing commercial construction in emerging economies. Rapid urbanization and economic growth have led to the increase in construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities that have contributed to the air conditioning demand from emerging countries. The expansion of commercial spaces, new office floor space, corporate hubs, special economic zones (SEZs), and organized retail outlets is driving the demand for air conditioning across countries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Capital-intensive market. Commercial air conditioning systems are highly capital-intensive. For instance, if voltage fluctuates, it can have a severe impact on the air conditioner. This disruption requires to be covered by backup units. Installing backup units further escalates costs of installation. Moreover, control systems are generally placed between the indoor and outdoor units, which implies that individual contractors cannot service, repair, or upgrade the control system with ease of access. The lifetime service will be provided only by the manufacturer, which can prove to be expensive.



Key vendors



Carrier

Daikin

Johnson Controls

LG

Mitsubishi Electric



Other prominent vendors



Hitachi

Midea Group

Panasonic

Samsung

Ingersoll Rand

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



