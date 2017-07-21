Technavio's latest report on the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow steadily because of the growing number of older population and increased prevalence of infectious diseases and gastritis. The growing awareness of immunodiagnostics among the people, rapid advances in technology and innovations, and increasing product approvals are expected to propel the market growth in the future.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on in-vitro diagnostics sector, says, "The adoption of point-of-care testing methods has increased, as they are easy to use and highly accessible. Also, the development of vaccines is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations from regulatory bodies in the US and countries in Western Europe, limited detection capability and complexity of devices, and lack of skilled technicians to process diagnostic systems can hinder the market growth."

The top three emerging trends driving the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Outsourcing from hospitals to reference laboratories

Higher adoption rate of POC tests

Introduction of automated multiplexed PCR assays

Outsourcing from hospitals to reference laboratories

Value-based outsourcing is one of the major focuses of the market, where the laboratory tests are outsourced from hospitals to clinical reference laboratories. There are small hospitals, which do not have the basic infrastructure for clinical diagnosis. These hospitals outsource the patients to clinical reference laboratories for diagnostic tests.

"In the past years, the outsourcing facilities have contributed to the growing financial incentives for clinical diagnostic services. The market is moving from fee-for-service to value-based-care model to shift lab services to the outsourcing diagnostic vendors," according to Srinivas.

Higher adoption rate of POC tests

POC test is one of the clinical diagnostics trending high in the H. pylori diagnostics and IVD markets. It provides faster results in non-laboratory settings to support more patient-centered approaches to healthcare delivery. The sensory technology enables rapid analysis of blood samples. In the molecular diagnostics, there is a higher adoption for POC systems that are used for glucose self-testing and H. pylori self-test kits. Now, these devices aim to address the challenges faced in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and stroke.

Introduction of automated multiplexed PCR assays

Automated multiplex systems are available for simultaneously screening hepatitis B virus (HBV), infectious diseases, and HIV-1 in blood donations. This helps in reduced hands-on time and elimination of error with high sensitivity and specificity. The application of real-time automated multiplex PCR kits helps in rapid detection and significant cost-savings for laboratories, boosting its demand across a large number of diagnostic facilities. A high-throughput and high-sensitivity automated multiplex assay are needed to meet the testing requirements of large blood testing centers.

The key vendors are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

