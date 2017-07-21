Contact Center Analytics Market by Component & Application - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The contact center analytics market is projected to grow from USD 709.5 Million in 2017 to USD 1,483.6 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period. Demand for better customer experience management solutions, proliferation of cloud computing, growing demand for speech and text analytics solutions, and increased compliance requirements are the key drivers that propel the growth of the market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global contact center analytics market, which is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, organization size, industry, and region. In the market by application, the customer experience management (CEM) application segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the largest CAGR, as it complements the marketers to gain a 360-degree view of the data which help them to design their marketing strategies in accordance to their target customer group.

On-premises deployment model has higher adoption than the on-demand deployment model leading. It is majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, including reduced initial price, data security, higher customization options, and control over the implementation process.

The BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Predicted by a leading contact center analytics vendor, customers now conduct more than 50% of all transactions outside the branch through various channels such as web, chat, mobile, and social media, and this number is estimated to reach 75% by 2020. Contact center analytics is widely adopted by BFSI organizations, as it enables them to analyze their multichannel customer communications, and their inbound and outbound contact center operations.



