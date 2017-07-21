Global Threat Detection Systems Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increased Spending in the Research & Development

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Threat Detection Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Threat Detection Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.25 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased spending in the research and development, encouraging government regulations in emerging regions and increased demand for enhanced security.
Based on product the market is categorized into Wide-band wireless communication systems, biometric systems, video surveillance systems, perimeter intrusion detectors, explosive and narcotics detectors, air sampler, biological agent detectors, chemical agent detectors, dosimeters, identifiers, laser systems, personal radiation detectors (PRD), photo-ionization detectors (PID), radar systems, survey meters and other products.
Depending on the Detection Type the market is segmented by narcotics detection, intrusion detection, radiological & nuclear detection, explosive detection and chemical & biological detection. Based on Application, the market is categorized into industrial, institutional, residential (home surveillance), defense, public infrastructure and commercial places.
Current Trends:
- Increased spending in the research and development
- Encouraging government regulations in emerging regions
- Increased demand for enhanced security
Companies Mentioned
- AXIS Communications AB
- Blighter Surveillance Systems
- Chemimage Corporation
- Chemring Group PLC
- Flir Systems, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mirion Technologies, Inc.
- RAE Systems, Inc.
- Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Smiths Group PLC
- Thales S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Threat Detection Systems Market, By Product
5 Threat Detection Systems Market, By Detection Type
6 Threat Detection Systems Market, By Application
7 Threat Detection Systems Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
