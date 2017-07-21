Investor Network Invites You to the Sify Technologies First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, July 24, 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter fiscal year 2017-2018, to be held Monday, July 24, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 24, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/event/18237 or www.sifycorp.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on July 31, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 18237

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.sifycorp.com

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), is a leader in Managed Enterprise, Telecom and Data Center Centric Services with global delivery capabilities.Across 1400 cities in India and with presence in North America, United Kingdom and Singapore, more than 9000 Enterprises access Sify's IT services that's focused on the Data Center and Cloud platform and connected through a pan-India MPLS capable network. As a truly converged ICT solutions and services provider, Sify is the preferred IT Services partner with full suite of services ranging from Telecom connectivity services to Data Center transformation services along with Application and Security Services on the same infrastructure.

Sify, Sify Technologies and www.sifycorp.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

SOURCE: Investor Network