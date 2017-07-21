According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Gas Sensors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global industrial gas sensors market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing health and safety concerns of the employees. The stringent rules of the governments for controlling the environmental pollution also play a major role in the growth of the global industrial gas sensors market. These gas sensors help in protecting the environment by detecting the concentration of harmful gases in a facility.

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global industrial gas sensors market into the following segments by technology. They are:

Electrochemical

Semiconductor

Infrared

Photoionization detector (PID)

Others (solid state and catalytic)

The top three technology segments for the global industrial gas sensors market are discussed below:

Electrochemical

An electrochemical technology gas sensor reacts with the gas and produces electrical signals proportional to the concentration of the gas. The electrochemical gas sensing technology is mainly used for detecting multiple gases within a facility.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "Many types of gas leakages can be detected through electrochemical technology-based sensors within a facility. Due to this, the popularity of these sensors is highest in the market as compared with the other technologies. This technology is cheaper than other technologies of gas sensors, which is why the market share of these sensors is expected to grow in the next five years."

Semiconductor

Semiconductor technology-based gas sensors have a wide range of applications in industries. Safety, process control, environmental monitoring, and air quality management are some features of semiconductor technology gas sensors. Sensors working on the semiconductor technology have active semiconductor probes that can rapidly detect and flag leakage on coming in contact with a gas molecule.

"Semiconductor technology sensors are relatively inexpensive to manufacture. This is because of their simplicity and good scalability. Specific sensors, in accordance with industrial operations, can also be designed using this technology. Moreover, the semiconductor technology gas sensors have flexibility in sensor design for specific applications," adds Bharath.

Infrared

The infrared (IR) technology sensors are based on absorbing the IR light emitted by certain molecules that are detected by decreasing the transmission radiation over a beam path. These IR technology-based sensors perform well at low oxygen levels or in acetylene atmospheres. These sensors can be used in both portable and fixed instruments.

This technology provides accuracy in the detection of gases. Due to the advantages associated with this technology, its adoption rate is expected to remain high in the coming years. However, this technology is expensive and unsuitable for hydrogen detection. The revenue generated by this segment will continue to increase at a gradual pace during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Aeroqual

Dynament

Euro-Gas

Figaro

