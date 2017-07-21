Global Femtocell Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - LTE Fermotocell is Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Femtocell Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.35 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing increased demand for network technology from enterprises.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:

Increase demand for network technology from enterprises

LTE fermotocell is gaining popularity

Recent Technological Developments in Femtocell

Companies Mentioned



Zte Corp

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems Inc

Ericsson Inc

Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Motorola, Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Nokia Siemens Networks

Samsung Telecommunication America

Kineto Wireless, Inc

Mimoon Gmbh

Picochip Inc

Radioframe Networks, Inc.

Rakon Ltd

Airwalk Communications, Inc

Analog Devices Inc

Continuous Computing Corp



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Femtocell Market, By Application



5 Femtocell Market, By Type



6 Femtocell Market, By Technology

7 Femtocell Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies

