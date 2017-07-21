Global Femtocell Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - LTE Fermotocell is Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Femtocell Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Femtocell Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.35 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing increased demand for network technology from enterprises.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Current Trends:
- Increase demand for network technology from enterprises
- LTE fermotocell is gaining popularity
- Recent Technological Developments in Femtocell
Companies Mentioned
- Zte Corp
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Ericsson Inc
- Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Motorola, Inc.
- Netgear Inc.
- Nokia Siemens Networks
- Samsung Telecommunication America
- Kineto Wireless, Inc
- Mimoon Gmbh
- Picochip Inc
- Radioframe Networks, Inc.
- Rakon Ltd
- Airwalk Communications, Inc
- Analog Devices Inc
- Continuous Computing Corp
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Femtocell Market, By Application
5 Femtocell Market, By Type
6 Femtocell Market, By Technology
7 Femtocell Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnlrnn/global_femtocell
