CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/21/17 -- GrowMax Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "GrowMax") (TSX VENTURE: GRO) is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Capital Markets, a division of Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in compliance with the guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation, but will be paid a monthly fee of $5,500. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. GrowMax and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The Agreement is for an open-ended term of at least twelve months and may be terminated thereafter on 30 days' notice. The engagement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities provides financing, strategic advisory, and market making services to emerging companies in three principal sectors: oil + gas, metals + mining and diversified industries. The firm also works closely with institutional and high net worth investors who seek attractive risk adjusted returns through participation in these sectors via new issues or the secondary markets.

About GrowMax Resources Corp.

GrowMax Resources Corp. is a publicly listed Canadian company (Ticker GRO on TSX-V) focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, which is located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The Company's vision is to become a leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizer products in Peru.

GrowMax Resources owns approximately 92% of GrowMax Agri Corp., a private company that owns 100% of the Bayovar Property, which currently covers approximately 227,000 gross acres. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) and its affiliates own approximately 8% of GrowMax Agri Corp.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GrowMax's future outlook and anticipated events or results. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements and prospects or opportunities for GrowMax are forward looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management of GrowMax believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowMax's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There is no assurance that such forward-looking information, including the expected results of the services provided by Integral, will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements contained in this press release. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, expectations, estimates and opinions on the date statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information and whether the beliefs, expectations, estimates and opinions upon which such forward-looking information is based has changed, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

