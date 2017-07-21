Oil Water Separator Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2022 - High Cost of Customized Oil Water Separators Limits Growth

DUBLIN, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global oil water separator market is projected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. Industrial, marine, and aerospace are key application segments of the global oil water separator market. Oil water separators are primarily utilized in industries that release a huge amount oil-containing wastewater. These systems help in the removal of harmful contaminants from wastewater prior to its disposal. Oil water separators are becoming an integral part of various industries, as they help industries meet both, environmental standards related to wastewater disposal set by various federal governments as well as water requirements.

Oil water separators are also increasingly used in the marine industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations concerning the disposal of bilge water into the sea. Thus, the growing applicability of oil water separators in the marine industry is expected to drive the growth of the global oil water separator market from 2017 to 2022. The US, Canada, various European countries, and China have imposed strict penalties for defaulters, who fail to meet the environmental standards formulated for the disposal of wastewater into the sea, thereby accelerating the demand for oil water separators.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment is estimated to lead the global oil water separator market in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to rapid industrial development and the increased demand for oil water separators from chemical, food & beverages, and automotive industries.



Among all regions, Europe is estimated to lead the global oil water separator market in 2017. The growth of the oil water separator market in Europe is primarily driven by strict environmental regulations regarding wastewater discharge from industries.



One of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the global oil water separator market is the high cost of customized oil water separators, as customization requires a high degree of specialization that increases the final cost of the product.

Companies Mentioned



Alfa Laval Ab

Andritz Ag

Blumetric Environmental Inc.

Compass Water Solutions, Inc.

Containment Solutions, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Ecologix Environmental Systems Llc

Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc.

Freytech Inc.

Gea Group

Hsn-Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd

Hydrasep, Inc.

Jenfu Machinery Co., Ltd

Kanagawa Kiki Kogyo Co., Ltd

Mercer International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parkson Corporation

Rwo Gmbh

Saint Dizier Environnement

Siemens Ag

Skf Marine Gmbh

Sulzer Chemtech Ltd

Victor Marine Ltd

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Westech Engineering, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macro Economic Overview And Key Trends



7 Oil Water Separator Market, By Type



8 Oil Water Separator Market, By Application



9 Oil Water Separator Market, By Region



10 Company Landscape



11 Company Profiles



