Global Cloud Gaming Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Gaming in US$ Million.



The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amazon Web Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Cirrascale Corporation ( USA )

) GameFly, Inc. ( USA )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) Hatch Entertainment Ltd. ( Finland )

) International Business Machines Corporation ( USA )

) Leap Computing, Inc.

LiquidSky Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) NVIDIA Corporation ( USA )

) PlayGiga ( Spain )

) Playkey ( USA )

) Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC ( USA )

) TransGaming Interactive UK Ltd. (UK)

Ubitus Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Utomik, Inc. ( Netherlands )

) Valve Corporation ( USA )

) Zynga, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cloud as a Platform for Entertainment: A Peek into the Many Faces of the Cloud

Lights, Camera & Cloud

Cloud Gaming: A Lucrative Game Changer in the Entertainment Industry

Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices: With Cloud Gaming, the World Becomes the New Omnipresent Playing Field

Monetizing Gamers in a Free-to-Play World Requires the Agility & Cost Benefits of the Cloud

The Rise of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS)

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth of Cloud Gaming

Since Cloud Gaming Experiences are only as good as the Network, Developments in Internet Architecture are Crucial for Future Growth & Proliferation

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cloud Gaming



2. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Cloud Computing: A Definition

What's a Cloud?

Cloud Gaming

A Review

Cloud Gaming Architecture

Types of Cloud Gaming Services

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Benefits of Cloud Gaming

Supports All Devices and OS

Instant Playing

Seamless Integration into TVs or other Devices

No Need for Additional Hardware or Upgrades

Easy Spectating

DRM



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

NVIDIA Launches New GeForce NOW Service

Utomik Inks Agreement with Plug In Digital

Square Enix Closes Down Cloud Gaming Business

Twitch Takes Over Curse

Gaming Innovation Group Inks Agreement with BetIt Betit

Corona Introduces New Plugin and Service for Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA to Take Over Cross-Platform Technology from TransGaming

GameFly Takes Over Playcast Media Systems

Sony Takes Over Cloud Gaming Patents from OnLive

NVIDIA Introduces New GeForce Now Cloud Gaming for Shield STB

Nio Inks Agreement with iGamingCloud

MaxPlay Introduces Disruptive Game Engine



