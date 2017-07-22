Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amec Foster Wheeler plc - AMFW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMFW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 11, 2017, Amec advised investors that the Company was under investigation by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office ("SFO"). In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Amec disclosed that the SFO's investigation "focuses on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences."

On this news, Amec's American Depositary Receipt price fell $0.27, or 4.57%, to close at $5.64 on July 11, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP