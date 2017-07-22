Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House to Appeal MPAA Film Rating of NC-17 for "Blood Feast" as National Release through Regal Cinemas placed on hold

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Fans of the long-awaited, official remake of the horror cult-classic "Blood Feast" will be waiting a bit longer. A preliminary film rating of NC-17 by the Motion Picture Association of America's Classification and Ratings Administration has forced the film's USA distributors Hannover House, Big Hat and Crimson Forest back into the editing room to comply with exhibitor needs for a "R" rated version. Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) originally planned to release an unrated version of the film, but took the steps to seek a "R" rating from the MPAA at the request of key theatrical chains and home video retailers.

"We did not feel that the material in question was any more intense than scenes from the successful "Saw' or "Final Destination' films", said Hannover House C.E.O. Eric Parkinson. "So, it can be frustrating and sometimes feel like a double standard is applied to smaller, independent releases. But the film ratings team has provided us with specific notes and observations that we intend to address during our upcoming appeal for the more commercially accessible "R' rating," he concluded.

"Blood Feast" was set for a national break on Friday, July 28, through an exclusive theatrical arrangement with mega-exhibitor Regal Entertainment Group, Inc. However, the NC-17 rating is a non-starter for most theatres, as the "R" rating can deliver larger audiences and avoid local restrictions and perceptions that can apply to NC-17 rated films. A new release date and strategy is in the works, said Parkinson.



"We had already scheduled our red-carpet premiere in Hollywood for Tuesday, July 25 at Raleigh Studios. We have many of the principal cast and crew confirmed to attend, as well as the support of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Accordingly, the premiere will proceed as planned, and we hope to make a more specific and formal announcement about the film's release at that time," Parkinson concluded.



The premiere will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at the Charles Chaplin screening room at Raleigh Studios, 5300 Melrose Ave., in Hollywood. A red-carpet photo and interview opportunity will commence at 6:30-pm, followed by the screening at 7:30-pm and a catered reception afterwards until 10:30-pm. Confirmed cast members at the Tuesday event include leads Robert Rusler and Caroline Williams, along with the film's director, Marcel Walz. Members of the media, including paparazzi, may request to attend the premiere by sending an email to Maryevelyn Jones at Hannover House (ME@HannoverHouse.com), in order to be added to the Raleigh Studios security access list.

"We may end up releasing two versions of the film," Parkinson continued. "Some fans may prefer an unrated, uncut release, while the mainstream theatre chains prefer a "R' rated edit. These and other options are being explored."

The original 1963 film, "Blood Feast" from director Herschel Gordon Lewis, attracted and shocked audiences worldwide before enjoying a lucrative second life as a home video hit that ultimately sold more than 1.5-million units. Now, more than fifty years since the original creation, the official, long-awaited remake will hit theatres across the United States and Canada this summer. Hannover House and Crimson Forest Entertainment Group entered into a distribution agreement with Producer Emsch Schneider, of Austrian-based Illusions, Ltd., for a nationwide theatrical release of the film - which had previously been set to occur through Regal Entertainment Group in USA locations, with Canadian theatres handled by Cineplex Entertainment.

"The enthusiasm for this official remake has been staggering," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "We're getting swamped with calls and emails from horror media and fans across the country asking us to make sure that we open at a local theatre, or that they have a large fan group ready to organize an event screening. It didn't take long for us to recognize that the large following from the original film's home video release has generated an enthusiastic fan base to see the official remake. Expanding our theatrical plans into a national release during mid-summer shows our confidence in the film's commercial appeal," he concluded.

The official remake was directed by acclaimed French director Marcel Walz, and features an impressive cast - including an appearance by the 90-year-old Herschel Gordon Lewis, filmed shortly before his death late last year. Other cast members include Robert Rusler ("A Nightmare on Elm Street 2"), Caroline Williams ("Days of Thunder") and Sophie Monk ("The Hills Run Red" and the new "Bachelorette").

Hannover will promote the film's release through horror-related media and websites, as well as national cable TV ads and in-theatre promotions. Home video and V.O.D. dates are not yet set, but will honor the 90-day hold-back windows as set forth by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

"The fan base is large and quite vocal," Parkinson continued. "We hope to channel this energy into surprising box office results, and establish some positive momentum before hitting the home video and V.O.D. markets in the fall."

Synopsis:

Fuad Ramses (Rusler) and his family have moved from the United States to France, where they run an American diner. Since business is not going too well, Fuad also works night shifts in a museum of ancient Egyptian culture. During these long, lonely nights he is repeatedly drawn to a statue representing the seductive ancient goddess Ishtar (Katz). He becomes more and more allured by the goddess as she speaks to him in visions. Eventually he succumbs to her deadly charms.

After this pivotal night, Fuad begins a new life, in which murder and cannibalism become his daily bread. He starts to prepare a ritual feast to honor his new mistress, a lavish affair dripping with blood, organs, and intestines of human victims. As butchered bodies are heaped upon the Altar of Ishtar, Fuad slowly slips further into madness until he is no more than the goddess' puppet; and she thirsts for the blood of Fuad's wife and daughter too.

Media support for the film's North American theatrical release was widespread after the initial announcement plans for a limited release were disclosed. High-traffic, targeted publications and websites that have featured the film's release include ComingSoon.net, DreadCentral.com, HorrorSociety.com, joblo.com and bloody-disgusting.com among many others.



LINK TO OFFICIAL TRAILER:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AswhdZP_mlQ



Informational Website: www.BloodFeastFilm.com

